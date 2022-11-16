Muller now longest-serving justice in 4th Judicial District

State Supreme Court Justice-elect Robert Muller on Wednesday announced his victory in the 4th Judicial District of New York, making him the longest-serving judge in the district.

The 4th Judicial District includes the counties of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, St. Lawrence, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren and Washington. Geographically this is the largest judicial district in the state, covering 26% of the state’s land mass and serving approximately 840,000 residents.

“As the longest-serving Supreme Court justice in the 4th Judicial District, I am overtaken with gratitude for the tribute the voters of these 11 counties have extended to me with this hard fought and now successful re-election. To the hundreds of volunteers and team members who fashioned this campaign from their own points of view, respecting universal values and the rule of law without partisan favor, I am relieved to be able to continue to serve, with enthusiasm, for the many mysteries of justice that awaits,” Muller, a Democrat and Supreme Court justice since 2008, said in a statement.

Muller actually came in third in terms of votes, compared to the two Republican judges that were also elected to the serve as state Supreme Court justices in the 4th District. Muller ended up with 148,646 votes, or 14.8% of the total votes.

Allison McGahay, a lawyer from Lake Placid and a former Essex County assistant district attorney, received the largest number of votes with 183,845, or 18.3% of the 1,005,711 votes cast. She was endorsed by her old boss, former New York Gov. George Pataki, in the days ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Judge Richard Kupferman won the second seat in the 4th Judicial District, trailing McGahay with 155,116 votes, or 15.4% of the total votes. Before campaigning for state Supreme Court seat, Kupferman served a 10-year term as Saratoga County Surrogate Court judge.

Muller congratulated the other winners as well as the three other candidates who did not succeed in their campaigns.

"I want to congratulate both Allison McGahay and Richard Kupferman for their also successful campaigns and election to the district, as well as wish the best for the other three candidates who ran in this election: Teneka Frost, Chris Obstarczyk and Vincent Versaci,” Muller stated.

Muller, in his statement, said his judicial philosophy comes from "the great middle of America" and that he organized his campaign "not by party affiliation but by standards of decency, integrity, honor and faithfulness to the best interests" of the people he has long served.