Moreschi wins Democratic primary for Warren County judge; Smith captures Conservative, Independence lines

In addition, she wrote that before divorcing, she and her husband decided to give it one more try and she moved to Ohio. The reconciliation did not work and during an incident when she was trapped in the kitchen, she threw a hot dog at him.

“He was angry, called the police, and insisted I be arrested. My husband changed his mind the next day, but the damage was done. The police did their job, although my husband’s trapping of me in the kitchen was the cause of my reaction,” she wrote.

Moreschi was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Moreschi claimed that the court reviewed the matter, deemed the incident never to have occurred and sealed her record.

“I can legally say I’ve never been charged or convicted of a crime and this is not a lie,” she wrote.

After she returned to New York, she was rehired by the law firm where she was working when she left.

She said that nobody knew about her sealed record.

Since then, she has dedicated herself to educating the public about domestic violence and volunteered at a domestic violence clinic. She also has become supervising judge of the county’s only Domestic Violence Court.

“I learned that the person that appears to be the aggressor may be the victim defending themselves. I’ve learned that it can happen to anyone, regardless of wealth, status, education, gender or ethnicity,” she wrote.

