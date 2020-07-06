Moreschi wins Democratic primary for Warren County judge; Smith captures Conservative, Independence lines

QUEENSBURY — The race for Warren County Court judge has been whittled down to two candidates.
Queensbury lawyer Greg Canale did not obtain either the Democratic or Conservative Party ballot lines in last week’s primary, according to unofficial results. The Warren County Board of Elections finished counting ballots on Monday.
In the Democratic primary, Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi received 69% of the vote — 2,836 votes — compared with 1,262 for Canale.
Rob Smith, court attorney for retiring Warren County Court Judge John Hall, received 91 votes compared with 67 for Canale to capture the Conservative Party nomination. The party had endorsed Canale.
Smith also captured the Independence Party nomination — receiving 192 votes to Moreschi’s 165.
The Warren County Board of Elections began counting absentee ballots on Wednesday. Elections personnel finished all of the upcounty towns last Wednesday. Then, they finished the Glens Falls ballots on Thursday, but still had to get through the nearly 2,800 absentee Democratic absentee ballots from Queensbury. That began on Thursday but did not finish until about 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
The results still have to be certified.
Candidates reflect on race
Canale said running for office was a way for him to give back to the community.
“I just would like to extend my deepest appreciation to those who supported me and to all the people of Warren County for giving me the courtesy of listening to my ideas,” he said Monday.
He said he will work to contribute to the community in a different way.
Canale attributed Smith’s victory in the Conservative primary to his involvement in many public community programs.
“He was a formidable candidate, formidable opponent,” he said.
Smith said he was happy to pick up both ballot lines in addition to the Republican nomination. He believes the race in November will come down to experience. The position is for County Court and Surrogate’s Court.
“I think my experience working exclusively in those two courts for the last 19 years is hopefully going to resonate with voters,” he said.
He also stressed his hometown roots.
Moreschi said she was pleased to have obtained the Democratic nomination.
“I feel like our campaign worked really hard and got the message out to the voters,” she said.
She said she was disappointed that she did not secure the Independence line, but was encouraged by how many votes she obtained.
Moreschi said the main issue in this fall’s race is who is more qualified for the office. She has stressed during the campaign that she is the only candidate who is a sitting judge.
“I think people need to be concerned about who occupies the seat and putting the best person in the role, with the most experience and integrity,” she said.
Moreschi also has the Working Families Party, Green Party and Libertarian ballot lines.
One issue raised during the campaign was Canale’s previous arrests for driving while intoxicated, drug possession and criminal mischief for various incidents. Canale said that these arrests came during a period in his life when he was battling addiction and he has overcome those issues.
Moreschi responds to attacks
Moreschi was also the subject of an attack in an online publication’s article that she is unfit for the Warren County Court judge position because she declared bankruptcy and was arrested in a domestic incident 14 years ago.
Moreschi responded to the attacks in a post on her Facebook page, saying that she had a long, drawn-out divorce with her former husband, which lasted seven years.
“As a single mother with student loans, day care and the rest, the years of litigation took a financial toll that bankrupted me and led to a home foreclosure. I took care of those issues and rebuilt my life,” she wrote.
In addition, she wrote that before divorcing, she and her husband decided to give it one more try and she moved to Ohio. The reconciliation did not work and during an incident when she was trapped in the kitchen, she threw a hot dog at him.
“He was angry, called the police, and insisted I be arrested. My husband changed his mind the next day, but the damage was done. The police did their job, although my husband’s trapping of me in the kitchen was the cause of my reaction,” she wrote.
Moreschi was charged with misdemeanor assault.
Moreschi claimed that the court reviewed the matter, deemed the incident never to have occurred and sealed her record.
“I can legally say I’ve never been charged or convicted of a crime and this is not a lie,” she wrote.
After she returned to New York, she was rehired by the law firm where she was working when she left.
She said that nobody knew about her sealed record.
Since then, she has dedicated herself to educating the public about domestic violence and volunteered at a domestic violence clinic. She also has become supervising judge of the county’s only Domestic Violence Court.
“I learned that the person that appears to be the aggressor may be the victim defending themselves. I’ve learned that it can happen to anyone, regardless of wealth, status, education, gender or ethnicity,” she wrote.
