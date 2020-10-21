Moreschi, Smith contrast experience in bid for Warren County Court judge

QUEENSBURY — Nikki Moreschi and Rob Smith are both stressing their experience to answer why they are best qualified to become the next Warren County Court judge.

Glens Falls City Court Judge Moreschi, a Democrat, is facing off against Republican Rob Smith, who is court attorney for retiring Judge John Hall.

Nikki Moreschi

Moreschi said she is the only candidate who has had experience on both sides of the bench, including as a trial attorney in two states in all types of courts. During the last six years, she has been a part-time judge in Glens Falls City Court, where she said she has presided over thousands of cases.

“I’m the only candidate that offers that dual experience, and I think that the county judge position necessitates someone who has trial experience as well as judge experience,” she said.

Moreschi said she considers her role as a judge is to be a “facilitator of justice.”

“It’s about ensuring the constitution of the state of New York is upheld and that people are treated fairly and reasonably,” she said.

Moreschi said Warren County Court has been functioning well, but it could be improved.