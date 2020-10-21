Moreschi, Smith contrast experience in bid for Warren County Court judge

QUEENSBURY — Nikki Moreschi and Rob Smith are both stressing their experience to answer why they are best qualified to become the next Warren County Court judge.
Glens Falls City Court Judge Moreschi, a Democrat, is facing off against Republican Rob Smith, who is court attorney for retiring Judge John Hall.
Nikki Moreschi
Moreschi said she is the only candidate who has had experience on both sides of the bench, including as a trial attorney in two states in all types of courts. During the last six years, she has been a part-time judge in Glens Falls City Court, where she said she has presided over thousands of cases.
“I’m the only candidate that offers that dual experience, and I think that the county judge position necessitates someone who has trial experience as well as judge experience,” she said.
Moreschi said she considers her role as a judge is to be a “facilitator of justice.”
“It’s about ensuring the constitution of the state of New York is upheld and that people are treated fairly and reasonably,” she said.
Moreschi said Warren County Court has been functioning well, but it could be improved.
“I think I will be able to step in there with fresh eyes — rather than somebody who has been in there and perhaps defensive about the work they had done,” she said.
Moreschi would like to add a mental health court because mental health issues underlie criminal behavior, she said. She would also like to establish a veterans court.
“These are people that have served our country that are hurting. They have a multitude of underlying issues — physical mental, undiagnosed things,” she said.
Moreschi said she believes efficiencies can be found in the court system and there are state grants available for these programs.
Moreschi has served a supervising judge for the domestic violence court and also handled such cases as an attorney.
The campaign has been somewhat contentious. Moreschi criticized Smith for his campaign signs that she said were misleading because they just said “Rob Smith-Warren County Judge” without the word “for.”
Moreschi said she was presenting accurate and factual information. Moreschi said Smith has launched attacks on her on social media, saying she violated ethics rules, but not giving specifics.
Information about Moreschi’s past also has come out. She declared bankruptcy and was arrested in a domestic incident 14 years ago.
Moreschi said in a post on her Facebook page that her financial issues stemmed from a long drawn-out divorce with her former husband. She was charged with misdemeanor assault for an incident when she was trapped in the kitchen and she threw a hot dog at him.
Moreschi claimed that the court reviewed the matter, deemed the incident never to have occurred and sealed her record. Despite that, the allegations surfaced in an online publication.
Moreschi declined to comment further, saying: “When people do face hardships, which many of us do in Warren County, you can use it as an option to better yourself.”
Support Local Journalism
She criticized Smith for switching parties. He had run for Warren County Family Court judge twice as a Democrat, losing both races. Now, he is running under as Republican. Moreschi said she considers it an opportunistic move that he believes would increase his chances of winning.
“I think people deserve somebody who’s trustworthy and candid, who’s not playing political games with an elected position of this importance,” she said.
Moreschi also has the Working Families Party, Green Party and Libertarian ballot lines.
Rob Smith
Smith said his own experience working under the last two county court judges — Hall and John Austin before him — has given him a breadth of legal knowledge in a wide array of legal knowledge areas including criminal law, mental hygiene law, appeals, trusts and estates and guardianships.
“The experience that I’ve garnered over those 19 years in in my position is unmatched,” he said.
During that same time, he said his opponent has handled fewer than 25 matters in County Court and Surrogate’s Court. He pointed out that Moreschi is only a part-time judge. Gary Hobbs is the full-time Glens Falls City Court judge.
“My understanding is she fills in when he’s unavailable and handles most of the traffic court,” he said. “They handle misdemeanors and violations and small claims matters and some evictions in City Court.”
Smith also cited the work he does as a mediator in Surrogate’s Court for the Fourth Judicial District, which covers Warren, Washington, Clinton and Essex counties. He handles highly complicated estate and trust matters, he said, adding that they are emotionally charged cases.
“You have the passing of a loved one and maybe there’s some sibling rivalry and maybe mom or dad wanted to leave certain things to one child as opposed to the other,” he said. “You’ve got to de-escalate those types of situations and remove that emotion to just to be able to get a disposition in the matter.”
Moreschi does not practice in this area of law, he said.
Smith accused Moreschi of diminishing his position as court attorney.
“It’s disappointing for my opponent to discount the experience that I’ve had working for these two judges, calling me part of a pit crew in one post she put up,” he said.
When asked about any changes he would make to the court if elected, Smith said the court system is constantly changing. The state is starting to push for alternative dispute resolution such as mediation, he said.
He said he believes alternative dispute resolution can be used to great effect in Surrogate’s Court if it is not a very complicated issue.
Smith does not believe there would be sufficient funds to create some new courts as Moreschi as proposed to do. He believes that the existing courts should continue to evolve. When the Felony Drug Treatment Court started two decades ago, it handled mostly DWI cases. Now, it handles more drug cases involving cocaine, heroin and other opioids.
“The needs of the participants have changed, so we’ve had to change the program to meet those needs,” he said.
He does not think a separate veterans court is needed and noted that several veterans have successfully graduated from the Felony Drug Treatment Court over the years.
Smith also has the Conservative and Independence Party ballot lines.
He said his whole judicial philosophy is about holding people accountable, whether it is a criminal defendant or a person in charge of an estate or trust. This involves people being willing to acknowledge when they have done wrong.
“If you go commit a crime and make a mistake and you admit to it and acknowledge it, that says something about your character,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.