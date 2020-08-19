Moreschi accuses Smith of misleading advertising, ethics violations in Warren County judge race

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee is not likely to rule on it until after the election, Moreschi said. However, she asked if she would be able to have promotional material that lacked the word “elect” or “for,” and she was told that would be a violation.

Moreschi added that she can say “Elect Judge Moreschi” on her materials because she is a sitting judge.

Her second issue involves a fundraiser that Smith hosted at West Mountain ski area in Queensbury on Tuesday that cost $50 per person to attend.

At the event, people were going to get special recognition based upon their contribution levels. Those who contributed $1,000 or more were at the "felony" level. There was also a "misdemeanor" donation level of $500 and "violation" level for $250.

Moreschi said Smith decided to eliminate the portion of the event where people were going to be recognized, but added that even knowing who was present is an issue.

“You can’t know the identity of any donor in a judicial campaign,” she said.

“The impartiality of the judge on the bench must never be compromised or even appear to be,” she said.