Moreschi accuses Smith of misleading advertising, ethics violations in Warren County judge race

Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi is claiming that Rob Smith, her Republican opponent in the race for Warren County Court judge, is committing advertising and fundraising violations in his campaign.
Moreschi, a Democrat, took out a newspaper advertisement and posted a video to her Facebook page detailing her issues.
She said Tuesday in a phone interview that one issue is that Smith’s promotional materials list his name and underneath “County & Surrogate Court Judge.”
Judicial candidates are held to stricter standards than, for example, an Assembly race, and the state Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics has indicated that words such as “elect” or “for” need to be included on those signs to make it clear that the person is not currently in the position, according to Moreschi.
“It implies, or it at least leads the public to think, they are incumbent of the office they are seeking,” she said.
Smith is currently the court attorney for retiring Warren County Judge John Hall.
Moreschi said Smith had been using these promotional materials until last week when she served him with a cease-and-desist notice.
Moreschi filed complaints with the Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee is not likely to rule on it until after the election, Moreschi said. However, she asked if she would be able to have promotional material that lacked the word “elect” or “for,” and she was told that would be a violation.
Moreschi added that she can say “Elect Judge Moreschi” on her materials because she is a sitting judge.
Her second issue involves a fundraiser that Smith hosted at West Mountain ski area in Queensbury on Tuesday that cost $50 per person to attend.
At the event, people were going to get special recognition based upon their contribution levels. Those who contributed $1,000 or more were at the "felony" level. There was also a "misdemeanor" donation level of $500 and "violation" level for $250.
Moreschi said Smith decided to eliminate the portion of the event where people were going to be recognized, but added that even knowing who was present is an issue.
“You can’t know the identity of any donor in a judicial campaign,” she said.
“The impartiality of the judge on the bench must never be compromised or even appear to be,” she said.
Moreschi said Smith curtailed the portion of the event where donors were going to be recognized, but she said it is still an issue because Smith knows everyone who attended the event.
“If people come before you in court, you may act more favorable toward them,” she said.
Moreschi said her complaints were served to Smith and her campaign chairperson. She said she did not hear back from him directly.
Even though she will likely not get a response from the Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics on the complaints ahead of the election, she said she wanted to make them public.
“I do intend to run a fair campaign,” she said. “I think if people aren’t following the ethical rules, that should be a real concern of someone in this position.”
Moreschi added that this is Smith’s third time running for a judgeship, so he should know the rules.
Smith ran unsuccessfully for Warren County Family Court judge in 2015 and 2016.
When contacted to respond to the allegations, Smith initially had no comment. However, he later issued a statement that did not rebut the allegations specifically but called them “untruthful.”
“Regardless of what is being said, I have to be the one person in the courtroom that always remains calm, respectful and dignified. Judicial temperament is a necessary quality for any judge,” Smith said. “It is unbecoming of a judge to react emotionally and it would be unbecoming of me as a judicial candidate to engage in mudslinging regardless of what is being said about me.”
Smith said he will continue to meet the high ethical standards required of judicial candidates, and he welcomed his opponent to file any type of complaint.
“I have consulted with the ethics commission on several occasions during this journey to become the Warren County judge, making sure that I am following the rules as these rules are very restrictive for judicial candidates and are constantly changing. I can assure the voters of Warren County that my campaign is adhering to the rules,” he said.
He added that he hopes Moreschi will join him in staying away from the negative politics that often dominate today’s elections.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
