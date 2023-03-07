MOREAU – The three candidates planning to run under the independent “Moreau United” banner in the November election for Moreau town officials are inviting members of the public to a meet and greet event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Moreau Community Center.

“We want to get people involved in this process and we plan on having plenty more of these meetings between now and the November election to keep people involved in the process,” said John Donohue, an incumbent council member, who plans to seek re-election under the ticket.

Donohue will be joined by Patrick Killian, who will look to overtake the seat on the council currently held by Alan VanTassel. Retired water department superintendent Jesse Fish plans to challenge Todd Kusnierz for town supervisor.

The candidates held a preliminary meeting announcing the group’s formation at Humbuggs Restaurant on Feb. 23, but Killian was unable to attend; the group hopes to use Saturday's event to recruit volunteers and work through the petitioning process.

“We’re trying to keep it simple for this meeting, just maybe get a fundraiser committee together, get a petition committee together, and answer any questions anybody’s got,” Donohue said.

“They can come, we’ll introduce ourselves, we’ll tell everyone what our credentials are, who we are and what we plan on doing, what we’d like to do, and obviously, we’ll answer any and all questions that we can answer,” Fish added.

In a statement released by the group, the candidates specifically encouraged the residents of South Glens Falls village to attend and provide input during the meeting "since they are town residents eligible to vote in town elections. The candidates have stated their intention to cooperate with village government in finding ways to provide their residents with more town services in light of the town taxes paid by village property owners,” the statement read.

Since the announcement of the group, several Facebook pages have emerged using the name “Moreau United,” in an attempt, alleged by some, to confuse the public about the group’s messaging.

“They’re trying to disrupt what we’re doing,” Fish said. “It’s not gonna do any good to do that.”

The only official social media source for the group is “Vote Moreau United,” but Donohue said he hopes to get more online activity as the campaign continues.

“That is us, that is the official one,” Donohue said. “We can’t control what other people do, we control what we do. That’s all we can do.”

On the whole, however, the perspective candidates have said they want their campaigns to be driven by members of the community coming to them with their concerns and hearing what they would do to address them, not saturating the internet with overt social media messaging.

“If you want change, you gotta come and listen, you gotta register to vote,” Fish said. “You’re the people that make the change not us.”