MOREAU — In an attempt to save money on expensive heavy equipment upgrades, the Moreau Town Board has entered into a master lease purchase agreement with ROC Leasing LLC out of Rochester.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz referenced the town budgeting $250,000 for equipment and said the town has now received quotes to lease three items.

Kusnierz said a Gradall XL3100 V 4x4 hydraulic excavator and a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 6500HD with crew cab and upfitting would be purchased under the terms of the agreement. Additionally, a wheel loader currently owned by the town’s Highway Department will be sold, through fund transfer, to the town’s transfer station, where an older model is currently being used. The older model loader will then be used as a trade-in applied to the purchase of a new 2023 John Deere 624P high lift wheel loader for the highway Department under the lease agreement terms.

“I think it’s a win-win for the community,” Kusnierz said. “One of those tandem axel trucks, you’re looking at over a quarter of a million dollars and you get one vehicle. We spent the same amount of money and got three new ones going into this year, so I think it’s a no-brainer.”

The lease agreement states that the town will make five annual payments of $93,958.38 for the Gradall totaling $469,790.19; four annual payments of $47,766 for the John Deere, totaling $191,064; and three annual payments of $55,147.73 for the Silverado, totaling $165,443.17. All three deals add up to a grand total of $826,297.36, plus interest.

Town Highway Superintendent Christopher Abrams estimated the cost of the first year’s payments to be approximately $226,000.

“So, we’re well under what we budgeted for,” Kusnierz added.

Additionally, the board voted to approve several more purchase requests for the Highway Department, including $15,000 for fuel from Global Montello Group, out of Waltham, Massachusetts; a contract with Saratoga County not to exceed $35,000 for road striping; another contract with Saratoga County for blacktop at a cost of $385.06; a contract with Safety-Kleen, out of Cohoes, for oil/water separator tank pumping for a cost not to exceed $3,700; and a contract with Peckham Road Corp., out of Hudson Falls, for cold-in-place reclamation (non-heated pavement restoration), at a cost of $82,899.58.

The board also approved the Highway Department to switch to a four-day, 10-hour work schedule beginning April 10 and lasting through Oct. 27.

“There will be coverage on Fridays as necessary for any emergencies that do arise, which has been customary,” Kusnierz said.

The Highway Department also announced that the town’s annual spring limb and branch pick up program will start on April 24, and run through May 19. Any town resident needing assistance disposing of tree limbs or branches that have accumulated on their property throughout the winter can schedule a one-time service call to have them picked up by highway department staff for free. All limbs and branches will need to be bundled and set aside at a designated pick-up location on the resident’s property. No bundles will be picked up without an appointment.

For more information, contact the Moreau Highway Department by calling 518-792-5675.