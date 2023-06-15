MOREAU — Following several citizen complaints, the Moreau Town Board is addressing an issue of dilapidated and run-down homes in the Spier Pines area.

“My neighborhood is under attack,” said Dominic Tom, a resident who lives on Cedar Lane during the May 23 town meeting. “More arrests at the Redmond Grove crack house last week, including a fugitive driving through the neighborhood to evade police. There’s a mountain of new garbage added to the unbelievable filth outside attracting more vermin.”

Tom has appeared before the board several times in the past months, addressing the deteriorating conditions in and around his neighborhood. While he commends the efforts of law enforcement in the arrests being made during a number of “drug busts” in the area, his concern while addressing the board is the lack of town code enforcement to clean up the properties. One property in particular, Tom said resembles the “Appalachian backwoods.”

“(The resident) lives in squalor, forced out of her decrepit mobile home and into a ramshackle shed next to a caved in garage, surrounded by junk,” he said.

Tom said he’s been stymied in his attempts to have anything done about the home, including an appeal to the town board of health and county social services.

‘So I contacted county social services, eventually receiving a form letter that a site visit found no further assistance was deemed necessary,” he said. “And that doubly stunned me.”

Several more residents of the area addressed the board during its regular meeting Tuesday.

“Our neighbor across the street at 172 Redmond Road, I’m sure you’re all probably aware of him, he has created a landfill starting back in September of 2022,” said Lynn Hay. “He has a mountain of garbage behind the house and has recently started a second pile in a fire pit to the right of the house.”

Hay said she and her family have observed the resident hauling numerous bags of garbage to the piles and burning them, drawing health concerns from other neighbors. Hay’s husband Jerry Hay, said he spoke with the neighbor about the frequent pickup trucks that come and go from the home.

“’Why don’t you just have your friends put (the garbage) in the pickup and then the problem will be solved,’” Hay said he asked his neighbor. “He says, ‘these people are not my friends,’ and I believe him.”

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said he has discussed the complaints with the town’s code enforcement officer, Matthew Dreimiller, and that officials are working to address the issues.

“After the last meeting, I had asked that (Dreimiller) secure three quotes for a contractor to come in, essentially clean the place up, and I asked that he work with the town attorney to ensure that we can affix whatever charge that is to (the resident’s) tax bill,” Kusnierz explained. “We do have a handful of similar properties, so our intent is to do the same with all of them, so we’re working through that administratively.”

Nick Butttino, who lives on Terry Drive, pressed the board to explain why it had waited so long to take action against the problematic property.

“What is it that holds the town back from sending a truck, taking that garbage, and getting rid of it,” he said. “Why can’t that happen?”

Kusnierz explained that the delay came from the town’s responsibility to follow code enforcement procedure.

“Obviously we have to follow policy and procedures and work within the confines of the law,” Kusnierz said. “We have to balance what is appropriate on the part of the taxpayers and well as the ensuing issue that the neighbors are faced with.”

As far as sending town workers to collect the refuse, Kusnierz said that not only did he not think the unionized work crews in the highway department would be willing to do the work, he also didn’t think the cost to do clear a private residence should fall to the taxpayers. Instead, Kusnierz said he has been working with the town’s legal counsel to determine the board’s legal right to complete the work and charge the cost to the resident through municipal tax collection.

Part of that process also includes a requirement that three competitive bids be collected for the work, so the board can determine the most fiscally responsible way to precede. That explanation, however, did not satisfy Buttino.

“That’s an eyesore, it’s a health issue, it should be taken care of,” Buttino demanded. “You don’t have to go around the block and look and get bids and this and that. Get a truck over there, get it out of there, ‘see ya later.’ I can’t believe you have to take so long to get something like this done.”

Kusnierz said he was disappointed that Dreimiller wasn’t able to secure three quotes before Tuesday’s meeting, but was hopeful that he’d be able to by the end of the week.

“If he does, we have the authority through emergency action, to address it before the next board meeting,” he said. ‘I can poll the board, once it’s determined we have the legal right to make him pay for it, to take action.”