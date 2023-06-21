The summer season is running and swimming in Moreau. A new, “Big 3” basketball camp will start in July, but beach hours will be curtailed.

More money for Sandbar Beach lifeguards

Lifeguards at the Sandbar Beach in South Glens Falls will get a stipend over and above the pay raise they were awarded earlier this year.

The reason: There’s only three of them, and Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said the lifeguards are not sure they want to work all the hours for that money.

“They have expressed interest in looking for other opportunities if the town was not amenable to increasing pay slightly,” Kusnierz told the town board June 13.

The two senior lifeguards currently earn $16.23 per hour and the regular lifeguard makes $15.50.

The board awarded a one-time stipend of $850 to the regular life guard, and $950 to each of the two senior lifeguards upon completion of service in good standing, through Aug. 21.

As it is, with just three guards working full shifts the beach can only open five days a week.

Kusnierz explained that a previous recreation direction miscalculated the riverside frontage of the beach, so the town is required to have a minimum of five lifeguards on duty for the beach to be open to the public seven days a week.

Kusnierz said the town is working to revise its permit with the New York Department of Health, but because they were only able to recruit three lifeguards this year, the beach could only be open five days per week.

If even one of the three current lifeguards were to leave the position, the town would not be able to open the beach at all.

“With three people, we’re going to be asking these…three young men to work almost every day, and they’re committed to doing that,” Councilman Alan VanTassel said.

The beach will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

For more information about hours of operation at Sandbar Beach, as well as the Big 3 basketball camp, visit, www.townofmoreau.org/rec_park.asp.

Big 3 Basketball jumps through hoopsCouncilman Kyle Noonan raised concern at the June 13 meeting over the cost of implementing a proposed basketball program, particularly considering the South Glens Falls School District also offers one.

“I don’t have a problem going forward with another offering for our families, but I don’t think the town should pick up the bill if in fact the expenses are more than our revenue on this,” he said.

Last year’s basketball program netted the town $1,200 after expenses.

Councilman Mark Stewart said the supplemental program will allow for more flexibility for parents and be worth an out-of-pocket cost from the town if necessary.

“The numbers showed positive beforehand and it’s capped at 50 kids,” he said.

The board moved forward with the six-week camp, beginning July 3, at a total cost of $4,050 or less.