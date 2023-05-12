MOREAU – The Town of Moreau is now longer pursuing legal action against the City of Glens Falls.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, the town board approved a measure dropping its notice of claim against the city, as well as a new reimbursement plan for newly certified lifeguards employed by the town and an increased fee schedule at the transfer station.

The legal dispute involved sewer services, said town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz during the meeting. He said the issue involved terms of the facility agreement dating back to 1994 regarding the town's sewer discharge.

A notice of claim is a document that must be file prior to taking any actionable legal steps against a municipality. Kusnierz didn’t go into detail what legal action the town was planning on taking against the city, but after a brief executive session to discuss the matter, the board approved him to drop the filing all together.

“Now that we are moving forward with construction to tie into Saratoga County, there’s no need to continue to move forward with that,” Kusnierz said.

The lifeguard reimbursement vote stemmed from staffing shortages.

“We are facing a challenge trying to get individuals to work for us for senior lifeguards, which is critical if we’re going to reopen the beach in the village of South Glens Falls,” the supervisor said.

Kusnierz said his office researched pay rates in other municipalities throughout Saratoga County and found that its hourly offering is commensurate with that of much larger areas, such as Clifton Park.

“So it’s not the wage rate,” he said. “I think it’s a lot of folks don’t have their certification.”

Kusnierz proposed that the town pay back up to $150 of certification costs for newly certified lifeguards once they have successfully served in a senior lifeguard position for an entire season.

The board also voted to increase the fee schedule at the transfer station. Kusnierz said that over the course of the last three years the transfer station has been bringing in fewer dollars. He said that at around this time in 2021 the station had brought in $52,570; in 2022, it dropped to $42,500; and so far this year, the station has only brought in $40,528.

“So it’s all been chipping away at the revenue stream down there so it has become challenging to say the least to make sure we stay out of the red,” Kusnierz said.

Councilman John Donohue said he agreed that the fees would need to be adjusted in order to stay in line with rising costs, but suggested the proposed increase was too much, too soon.

“We’re doubling a lot of the fees and I think that the residents are gonna have a problem with this,” he said. “I think we should take a more measured approach.”

Councilman Alan VanTassel said he supported the proposed increase to non-resident fees, but agreed with Donohue that the board should reaccess its increase to town residents.

“The non-resident fees seem well in line,” VanTassel said. “More work in needed to do a better evaluation, but we’ve got to make a move on these non-residents fees, in my opinion, forward at the price that we looked at.”

Councilman Kyle Noonan echoed Donohue and VanTassel’s opinion. Councilman Mark Stewart suggested keeping the changes to non-residents fees and large items.

“I think our residents are gonna understand that we can’t charge the same for a large chair as we are for a sofa bed right now,” he said.

However, rather than doubling the fees charged to residents for smaller items, Stewart suggested a modest increase of .50 cents for “household garbage.”

The new fee schedule will take effect June 1.

For more information about open positions and fees charged by the town, visit www.townofmoreau.org.