MOREAU – The town board took several house-keeping steps during Tuesday’s meeting, including the purchase of a new set of bleachers at the youth baseball field, and setting two public hearings for the next meeting.

The board voted to purchase two five-row, 21-feet-long bleachers with chain-link guard rails for Little League fields one and two from Highland Products Group out of West Palm Beach Florida for $11,786.25.

"We did talk about providing additional seating during budget time," town supervisor Todd Kusnierz said, noting the account from which the funds would be spent has a balance of $12,900.

The board also set two public hearings for 6:45 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. on May 9 to discuss the rezoning of a parcel of land and cleaning up a recent local law.

The rezoning would add 3.69 acres of R2 residential area to the Route 9 Subdivision. The addresses associated with the rezoning are 703-721 Old Saratoga Road and 63 Spier Falls Road.

In the second public hearing, the board will need to add a conditional term to Local Law No. 2 of 2022 related to water service.

“When we adopted our local law that consolidated the water districts, they inadvertently left out the language from the GE settlement, which in a nutshell says you cannot withdraw water from the area contained in GE settlement that happened in 1999,” Kusnierz said.

The settlement Kusnierz referenced related to pollutants in a town aquifer from that came from a General Electric operation in Fort Edward.

“It went to court and there was an agreement between the EPA, New York State, the Town of Moreau, and GE basically saying that GE would give us ‘X’ amount of dollars to get a water system in their for these people impacted,” he said. “However, they would never be able to withdraw water (directly) from that aquifer.”

The public hearing set for May 9 relates to adding that condition to the law in order to remain in compliance with the settlement reached in 1999.