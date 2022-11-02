Moderates Catalfamo, Woerner face off in 113th Assembly District

The 113th Assembly District race provides a rare choice this election cycle between two moderates.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, voted against the recent state gun control law and received a “B” grade from the National Rifle Association, among other evidence of a moderate stance.

Republican challenger David Catalfamo supports pro-abortion rights until the “late term” of a pregnancy, and supports raising the minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic weapon in New York to 21.

Catalfamo, in questioning Woerner’s moderate credentials, has frequently said that Woerner has voted 94% of the time in line with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx.

“She acts like a moderate, but votes like a New York City liberal,” he said in a recent telephone interview.

Woerner said statistics don’t tell the whole story of her voting history.

For example, Woerner said, she voted with the majority on legislation to allow people to purchase propane from an alternate supplier if their regular supplier is not able to deliver propane during a winter weather emergency.

A constituent in Wilton had gone three days without heat because the regular propane supplier could not deliver, and New York law prohibited buying from an alternate supplier.

“I voted for that, and I think that every member of the minority voted against it,” she said,

Woerner said she also voted with the majority to pass legislation to extend the public notification period for closing an assisted living facility from 90 to 120 days, and legislation that requires hospitals planning to close to prepare a state Department of Health-approved closing plan.

“You have to look at everything,” she said in a recent telephone interview. “You have to evaluate the impact on your community, and that’s what I do.”

Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton, emphasizes his economic development experience and his work ethic.

Woerner, a four-term incumbent, emphasizes her reputation as a problem-solver.

A wide range of interest groups from business and economic development to labor unions have endorsed Woerner.

Many of the same groups that endorsed her candidacy have endorsed state Sens. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and James Tedisco, R-Glenville.

Catalfamo said interest groups tend to endorse incumbents because the groups want to influence politicians in power.

“Albany is about self-advancement and power,” he said. “I don’t care about their endorsements, frankly.”

The environment has been the most distinguishing issue between the two candidates.

Catalfamo is running television commercials criticizing Woerner for warning that there could be winter blackouts because of electrical shortages.

Catalfamo said it seems hypocritical for Woerner to say that, considering that she voted in 2019 in support of legislation to develop a state Climate Action Plan to address global warming.

Woerner said winter blackouts are a realistic threat without expansion of the alternative fuel vehicle industry.

The electric grid is not yet sufficient to handle the surge if there is a universal switch from traditional gasoline and diesel fuel vehicles to electric vehicles.

Woerner said that’s why she co-sponsored bipartisan legislation to establish a standard for the percentage of carbon content in gasoline and diesel fuel sold in New York.

Catalfamo has said the technology Woerner advocates is not practical for suburban and rural communities where residents depend on individual vehicles for transportation rather than subways and public transit buses.

The 113th Assembly District, includes, in Warren County: the city of Glens Falls; in Washington County: the villages of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and Greenwich, and the towns of Fort Edward and Greenwich; and in Saratoga County: the villages of South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Victory, Stillwater and Round Lake, and the towns of Moreau, Wilton, Northumberland, Saratoga, Malta and Stillwater, as well as the cities of Saratoga Springs and Mechanicville.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting continues through Sunday.