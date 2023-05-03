The size of the increase in Medicaid rates for nursing homes included in the new state budget is not enough for homes to return to using full capacity, said Andrew Cruickshank, president and chief executive officer of Fort Hudson Health Services, which operates a nursing home and other services in Fort Edward.

“A six-and-a-half percent increase does not even come close to stabilizing the crisis in nursing homes,” he said.

Yet, the budget has favorable provisions for agriculture, rural housing and mental health treatment, all of which are important to the region, local legislators said on Tuesday as budget bills were being passed in the Capitol.

Medicaid, a federal and state health care program for the poor, disabled and elderly, pays for the care of about 70 % of nursing home residents statewide. Nursing homes statewide have 6,500 beds temporarily closed because the homes cannot afford sufficient staff to care for a full patient count, Cruickshank said.

Fort Hudson has 20 beds temporarily closed, which will now remain closed indefinitely.

Nursing homes will receive an additional 1-percentage-point increase, bringing the total increase to 7.5 %, if the federal government approves.

Cruickshank said that still would be insufficient.

The nursing home industry had called for a 20% Medicaid rate increase, after 15 years with no adjustment in rates for inflation.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her original budget plan, proposed a 5% increase.

Costs at The Wesley Community nursing home at Saratoga Springs have increased more than 42% over the past 15 years, said Chief Executive Officer Brian Nealon has said.

Fort Hudson has operated at a deficit the past three years, Cruickshank said Tuesday.

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, had both advocated heavily for the full 20% increase.

“I’m definitely, definitely disappointed in the nursing home funding,” Woener said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Woerner said she will continue to advocate for a complete overhaul of Medicaid base rates for nursing homes, rather than simply occasionally adjusting rates that were set years ago under different economic conditions.

Nursing homes aren’t the only ones disappointed with the outcome of the state budget, which the Legislature began voting on Monday, Simpson said.

A 4% cost-of-living-adjustment for agencies that provide direct care to the developmentally disabled does not keep up with the rate of inflation.

“I think it sets up a lot of these human services agencies for very difficult decisions,” Simpson said, in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Woerner said that direct care agencies had sought an 8.5% cost-of-living adjustment.

“It’s still a step in the right direction,” she said, of the 4% increase.

County governments will take a financial hit in the budget, which gradually phases out federal emergency Medicaid funding that the state has been sharing with counties, beginning with a 25 % cut this state fiscal year.

Locally, Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties would initially lose about $1.5 million in Medicaid payments this year, increasing to about $6 million when the cut is fully phased in, according to New York State Association of Counties estimates.

Matthew Janiszewski, a spokesman for Hochul, has said the emergency federal funding was intended to offset the increase in Medicaid costs because of the pandemic.

However, the state capped county Medicaid costs in 2015, making the sharing of the emergency payments essentially duplicative.

Simpson, however, said counties have depended on the revenue to balance budgets.

“It’s a burden on our property taxpayers,” he said.

Simpson said he is “very pleased” that state aid to towns, villages, cities and counties was not cut in the budget.

He said he also is pleased that the budget increases the enforcement authority of the Office of Cannabis Management to close down unlicensed cannabis shops.

Woerner pointed to many compromises in the final budget bills.

The ban on gas stoves and hot water heaters and fossil-fuel heating systems, for example, now applies only to new construction, and there is a provision for a wavier if a community can document there is not sufficient capacity in the electrical grid to handle the increased demand.

Woerner said the budget includes $10 million in funding that she sought to jump-start the long-stalled Victory Mills redevelopment project at the village of Victory in the town of Saratoga.

The historic mill in Saratoga County has been vacant for nearly 25 years since Victory Specialty Packaging Co. closed it operation there in February 2000, laying off 75 employees.

In 2019, Larry Regan, of Regan Development, announced a $60 million plan to redevelop the former mill for 186 apartments and a micro-brewery.

The town Planning Board approved the project, and the Saratoga County Industrial Development Agency approved a tax abatement plan, but, until now, Regan had been unable to close the gap on financing needed to move forward.

Other funds for local organizations that Woerner cited included

$150,000 for the Hudson Hoosic Rivers Partnership for the operations of the Champlain Canal Gateway Visitors Center in Schuylerville and $50,000 for Comfort Food Community that supplies locally grown food to pantries in Washington, Warren and Saratoga counties.

State Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, criticized the budget in general.

“It’s not sustainable. It’s the same-old, same-old,” Tedisco said, referring to the $8 billion increase in spending, in a 5-minute speech on the Senate floor Monday during debate on the capital projects budget bill.

Tedisco specifically criticized a tax credit to encourage movie and television producers to film in New York.

Tedisco reiterated his criticism of scheduling votes on budget bills without a three-day waiting period after the bills are printed.

“So, I’m going to vote against this particular bill and probably a large part of the budget,” he said.

Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, also criticized neglect of the three-day waiting period.

“This budget is more than a month late, yet Democrats refuse to allow the constitutionally-required three days for the public to examine the bills,” Stec posted on his campaign Facebook page on Monday.

The governor has the authority to waive the three-day waiting period in the event of an emergency.

Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, said the bail reform measures in the budget are not sufficient.

“The governor is going to claim a win for public safety even though the law expressly prohibits judges from taking a defendant’s dangerousness into account during the pretrial process,” he said, in a statement. “If she tries to spin that as judicial discretion, she will be embracing a level of shamelessness previously reserved only for her predecessor.”