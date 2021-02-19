Merlino won't seek reelection as Lake Luzerne supervisor

LAKE LUZERNE — Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino announced on Friday that he will not seek reelection to a ninth term.
Merlino made his announcement at Friday's Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting. He said that some of the changes that board Chairwoman Rachel Seeber has implemented this year regarding committees did play a part in his decision.
Merlino, a Republican who was first elected in 2005, noted that “elections bring consequences.” He is going to be turning 77 years old in a couple of weeks.
“I gave 125% to this board every day. I worked hard. I loved it. I love this community. I love my town,” he said. “When we started in January and things came out on committees, it really got to me. I was removed form Personnel, Legislative and Rules, Public Works, Executive Committee and my biggest love — the chairmanship of Tourism,” he said.
Merlino said he has been on the Tourism Committee for 16 years and chairman for the last 10. He is now the vice chairman. He took it personally, he said. However, he said the decision not to run again is more about himself and his health.
“I want to thank you, all my friends, for all your support,” he said.
Seeber thanked Merlino for his service.
“Your passion — not only for Lake Luzerne, but the entire community — is really sincere,” she said.
Seeber said the board has been able to accomplish so much because of Merlino’s leadership on committees such as tourism.
“We’re able to make changes and implement many of those goals that you have had as well,” she said. “I have had so much respect for you. I speak on behalf of this entire board that we are better because of you.”
When contacted afterward, Merlino said he did not want to get too much into the politics, but said, “I’m a person that likes to get things done. I’m not into change.”
“After 16 years, I’m getting old. I’m tired. Maybe it’s time for someone else to pick up the ball,” he added.
Merlino said he was proud the town was able to build a new town hall, courthouse, community center and senior center. The building was donated to the town for nothing and over a million dollars was put into it for renovation — all funded through grants and donations.
“There’s no debt on the building — no cost to the taxpayers,” he said.
He said the town has been able to keep the budget roughly flat for the last five years.
The town has worked hard to obtain grants and work together with different organizations, Merlino said.
“I have a great, great staff, dedicated people. I couldn’t do it without them,” he said.
He is proud of what the county Tourism Department has accomplished. Not counting 2020, sales tax receipts have gone up every year for the last five years, he noted.
People from all over are drawn to the region, he said.
“You could come to Warren County, stay here a month and do something different every day,” he said.
Merlino, who also owns the Lamplight Inn, said he was announcing his intentions now to give people a chance to throw their hat in the ring. He has been unopposed on the ballot for many years.
