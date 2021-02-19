Merlino won't seek reelection as Lake Luzerne supervisor

Seeber said the board has been able to accomplish so much because of Merlino’s leadership on committees such as tourism.

“We’re able to make changes and implement many of those goals that you have had as well,” she said. “I have had so much respect for you. I speak on behalf of this entire board that we are better because of you.”

When contacted afterward, Merlino said he did not want to get too much into the politics, but said, “I’m a person that likes to get things done. I’m not into change.”

“After 16 years, I’m getting old. I’m tired. Maybe it’s time for someone else to pick up the ball,” he added.

Merlino said he was proud the town was able to build a new town hall, courthouse, community center and senior center. The building was donated to the town for nothing and over a million dollars was put into it for renovation — all funded through grants and donations.

“There’s no debt on the building — no cost to the taxpayers,” he said.

He said the town has been able to keep the budget roughly flat for the last five years.

The town has worked hard to obtain grants and work together with different organizations, Merlino said.