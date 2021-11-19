Merlino pulls ahead after election officials find uncounted ballots

LAKE LUZERNE — The drama-filled race for supervisor in Lake Luzerne took another unexpected turn on Friday when Supervisor Gene Merino surged into the lead over challenger Dan Waterhouse — after previously uncounted ballots were found during a recount.

On Monday after absentee ballots were counted, it appeared that Merlino had fallen short in his bid for a ninth two-year term as a write-in candidate. He had 446 votes compared with 451 for Waterhouse.

However, state law says that any race decided by fewer than 20 votes, or 0.05% of the total votes cast, is subject to a hand recount.

Warren County Democratic Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin said that when that manual recount was conducted on Friday, election officials found 12 ballots with write-in votes cast that were not counted.

McLaughlin explained that when voters fill out the oval designating that they have written in a name for a race, those ballots get automatically sorted into a separate bin. However, that did not happen with these dozen ballots.

“We went to open up the main bin for each of the voting machines and realized that there was some write-ins that had dropped into the big bin, rather than the write-in bid,” she said.

After these additional write-in votes on these ballots were included, Merlino finished with 459 compared with 451 for Waterhouse.

The Warren County Board of Elections issued a follow-up statement on Friday saying that election staff contacted the New York State Board of Elections as soon as the issue was observed. The state board had reported that this problem had occurred in other counties. Warren County followed the protocols to handle the ballots as outlined by the state.

“We are pleased that our internal system of checks and balances resulted in this voting machine issue being found, and the accurate results being tallied. We are committed to ensuring that all votes are properly counted and races decided as voters cast their ballots,” the statement said.

McLaughlin said assuming no court actions, the Warren County Board of Elections is moving forward to certify the election.

When contacted on Friday, Merlino said he was not declaring victory because he anticipated that the results would be challenged.

“We’ll see what happens. I’m happy with the way it turned out. We’ll see how it goes down the road. We’ve got to bring unity back to this town,” he said.

Waterhouse was upset, calling it “f---ing corruption,” when contacted by The Post-Star.

“Why would you look for ballots two weeks after the election?” he said.

Waterhouse said he is exploring his legal options. He believes dirty politics is at work and accused election officials of finding votes for Merlino because he is part of the “good ol’ boys” network at the county.

“He’s a corrupt man. I hope he goes away in silver bracelets,” Waterhouse said.

