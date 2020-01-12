Mayor Hall sees momentum in 2020 with South Street, energy and infrastructure projects

At East Field, Glens Falls Dragons owner Ben Bernard obtained 1,500 stadium seats from the former Riverfront Stadium in Newark, New Jersey that will be installed and also a new videoboard.

Also beginning next year will be work on the Cole’s Woods Make the Connection project. This includes installing pedestrian and bicycle access along Fire Road on the YMCA side, building a new raised crosswalk at the Fire Road and Jerome Avenue intersection and making improvements in a designated parking and bike area by the trail near Dixon Road. There will also be bike racks and kiosks in certain locations.

Infrastructure improvements

Hall is also looking at infrastructure improvements.

The city has sent out a request for proposals for fixing roofs at city buildings.

“Some of them are getting old and we need to look at that. That’s maybe a process we should have done before,” he said.

The city is also trying to decide what needs to be done at the Department of Public Works building on Dix Avenue. Among the options are to renovate and expand on site or build a new site elsewhere.

City officials are also eyeing the Recreation Center for improvements. City Hall also needs upgrades.