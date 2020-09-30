Man accused of shoplifting women's panties charged with jumping bail

QUEENSBURY — An Albany man who was allegedly involved in an alleged shoplifting ring last fall was arrested Tuesday on a bail-jumping charge.
Luniel E. Gordon, 22, was picked up on an outstanding felony arrest warrant by Colonie police and transported to the Queensbury state police station, according to police.
Gordon and three other Albany residents were arrested in October 2019 for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 worth of lingerie and underwear from the Victoria’s Secret store in Aviation Mall. State Police located the vehicle as it left the mall parking lot moments later.
Gordon was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor fifth-degree conspiracy.
Also arrested in that case were Zay-Quan T. Oliver-Jeanlouis, Da-Mir Willis and an 18-year-old whose name was not released because of his age and the fact that he is eligible for youthful offender treatment.
This case was highlighted in a Post-Star story that ran last fall about the new bail reform laws. Law enforcement officials had expressed concern that there would be an increase in shoplifting since these types of offenses were not crimes that would be eligible for bail start on Jan. 1. Police worried that people arrested would not show up for their court dates.
Even though this arrest took place in 2019, some local judges were already phasing in the new bail requirements.
Gordon was arraigned on a charge of felony second-degree bail jumping.
He was sent to Warren County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court on Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
