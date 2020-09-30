Man accused of shoplifting women's panties charged with jumping bail

QUEENSBURY — An Albany man who was allegedly involved in an alleged shoplifting ring last fall was arrested Tuesday on a bail-jumping charge.

Luniel E. Gordon, 22, was picked up on an outstanding felony arrest warrant by Colonie police and transported to the Queensbury state police station, according to police.

Gordon and three other Albany residents were arrested in October 2019 for allegedly stealing more than $3,000 worth of lingerie and underwear from the Victoria’s Secret store in Aviation Mall. State Police located the vehicle as it left the mall parking lot moments later.

Gordon was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor fifth-degree conspiracy.

Also arrested in that case were Zay-Quan T. Oliver-Jeanlouis, Da-Mir Willis and an 18-year-old whose name was not released because of his age and the fact that he is eligible for youthful offender treatment.