Majority did not rule in Washington County budget officer vote; Shaw reelected

FORT EDWARD — The majority of the Washington County supervisors voted against Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw for county budget officer on Thursday, but because of the weighted votes, he was reelected to the post.

In a 9-6 vote, with one supervisor absent, supervisors favored Shaw's opponent Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, during the Washington County Board of Supervisors organizational meeting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I requested that the budget officer votes be roll call votes because I wanted to see how many voted one way or the other. I know the weighted vote rules everything here," said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, during the meeting. "All of us don't quite understand how this budget could be such a failure, until it was fixed by Mr. Hicks and Mr. Campbell and yet Mr. Shaw is the budget officer."

Shaw served most recently as the county budget officer, but Campbell served in the post prior to that for many years.

"The majority of the board was in support of Brian," said Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks. "He did a great job for eight years. We did a million and a half dollars in amendments to the budget that Dan brought and the one he brought would not have passed."

Check back to poststar.com for the full story.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2