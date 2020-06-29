Magee appointed to Queensbury Ward 4 seat with 3-1 vote

Magee was appointed at the start of a regularly scheduled workshop meeting, at which there usually are no official votes.

But Supervisor John Strough said that board member Tony Metivier would not be able to attend the next board meeting. Without his vote, no one could be appointed unless the other three members, including Ferone, agreed.

While the board could have waited to appoint Magee at the end of July, Strough said he wanted to get her started “sooner rather than later.”

She was sworn in and took her seat immediately Monday.

Strough thanked all the candidates for applying.

“We had five good candidates. When Tim Brewer dropped out, we had four good candidates,” he said.

But board members wanted to respect the fact that last year, voters chose a Ward 4 representative who was “female and a Democrat,” Strough said.

Democrat Jennifer Switzer resigned in March, citing scheduling conflicts with her new job, which she had taken before the November election.

Magee is planning to run for election this fall. Whoever wins the seat will have to run again next year to win a full two-year term.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.