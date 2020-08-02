Love, Antifa and COVID-19 in Stefanik tele-town hall

“It really looks like at this point, because of how things are, we’re just sort of going to be cast aside,” Drew said. “As somebody who has always followed the rules … it sort of makes you lose faith in your government, that the one time you want something from your government, they aren’t there for you.”

Stefanik said she would follow up with the proper agencies — the departments of Homeland Security and State — to see his case through.

Tanner Miller, from Watertown, said he was concerned about mental health during the pandemic. As a man who said he has struggled with suicidal depression for years, he said he was trying to get in contact with his care coordinator, but the virus has made it hard to link up with them now.

Stefanik said she would meet with him individually to help him get in contact with his care coordinator.

"Do you have our backs?"

Several questioners were looking for Stefanik to back their ideology, asking if she would support certain political ideas or denounce certain people.

For the most part, Stefanik refrained from directly supporting the more extreme ideologies but did not go as far as to denounce them.