Local officials want to strip Cuomo of emergency executive powers after report on nursing home deaths

Stec is also asking for the U.S. Department of Justice to launch an investigation into the entire nursing home policy. He said the state needs to get to the bottom of how the policy of sending COVID-19 patients from hospitals back into nursing homes affected the spread of the virus.

“We want to know how were these decisions made at Department of Health. Were they politically motivated? Were they scientifically motivated? Who was making those decisions? We need to know what did Gov. Cuomo know and when did he know it?”

People need to be held accountable for these “life-and-death” decisions that affected thousands of New Yorkers, Stec said.

“We want to make sure moving forward we don’t keep making the same mistakes over and over again,” he said.

Stec also pointed out that there has been an exodus of top officials from the Department of Health.

“This is like rats leaving a ship,” he said.

Stec said he found it particularly troubling on the tape obtained by the New York Post that the Democrats seemed to be more concerned about politics. Syracuse Assemblywoman Rachel May, chairwoman of the Senate Aging Committee, was heard talking about how the nursing home issue made her reelection bid more difficult.