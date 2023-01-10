Local lawmakers skeptical of bail law changes, like mental health, housing initiatives

Local legislators are somewhat skeptical about any changes to the state's bail law, despite Gov. Kathy Hochul's mentioning it in her State of the State speech on Tuesday.

Hochul, a Democrat, without outlining specifics, called in the speech for “a thoughtful conversation” about bail reform.

“Time is going to tell. I think that the governor is sincere,” said Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon.

However, he continued, there will be pressure from progressives in Hochul’s own party not to make additional changes.

“I think it’s going to be a very difficult conversation,” he said.

“I will give her credit. At least she brought it up,” said Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, echoing Simpson’s concern about pressure from progressive Democrats.

“While the governor indicated a willingness to revisit failed bail reform laws, anything less than a full restoration of judicial discretion would be an insult to crime victims, law enforcement officials and every family who deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood,” said Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton.

Judicial discretion would allow judges to take into account the arrested person’s element of danger in setting bail.

Stec said that restoring judicial discretion and re-evaluating the list of crimes that are not eligible for cash bail are two “simple changes” that could be effective.

Bail reform was a defining issue in area legislative races in November in which Republicans mostly called for full repeal of the of the 2019 bail reform law and Democrats mostly saying that bail reform was not the major reason for an increase in crime.

“Prioritizing improvements to our public safety is paramount and I am pleased that the governor identified this in her State of the State address,” said Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake. “In the coming days and weeks, I will push for the removal of the "least restrictive non-monetary" language from the law and returning discretion to the judges.”

Sen. James Tedsico, R-Glenville, on Tuesday, continued to insist on full repeal of the bail reform law.

Mental health, housing

Hochul also honed in on the issues of mental health and affordable housing.

Lawmakers were enthusiastic about Hochul's proposal to spend $1 billion to increase mental health services.

“That was great news,” Simpson said.

“That is something that both sides of the aisle can get together on addressing,” Stec said.

Ashby also was in favor.

“I’m encouraged that Gov. Hochul is focused on expanding access to mental health care, and I’m eager to vet these proposals further when she releases her budget proposal,” Ashby said.

Hochul also addressed creating more affordable housing, which lawmakers agreed is a key issue.

“The need for attainable housing, across all ages and stages of life, from small starter homes to senior housing communities is also needed to support economic development in upstate New York,” Woerner said.

Stec said he is a bit concerned about a provision in the proposal that would require upstate municipalities to increase housing stock by at least 1%.

“I don’t know that you can mandate your way into a solution,” he said.

Stec and Simpson said a provision to require flexibility in local zoning may be unpopular with local government.

Both are curious if the same flexibility will be required of the Adirondack Park Agency.

“I was hoping that she would have mentioned something specific to the Adirondack Park, because it is the APA that regulates it,” Simpson said,

“When you’ve got the Adirondack Park as an overlay, that’s another level of zoning,” Stec said.

Other issues

Ashby said he is pleased that Hochul announced she is opposed to increasing the personal income tax this year.

“She identified all the issues,” Simpson said. “I think the budget process is going to be very difficult this year.”

“It was well delivered in a positive tone,” Stec said. “It was substantive. It wasn’t overly lengthy.”

Tedisco criticized the speech.

“The governor and legislative majority leaders can continue to bury their heads in the sand and keep advancing the same failed agenda that got us into this mess, or they can start to join those of us who are saying, ‘enough is enough’ and sincerely work to deliver real change in the new year,” he said.

Republican legislators said they oppose Hochul’s proposal to index the state’s minimum wage to inflation.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of unintended consequences,” Ashby said.

“I think it needs to be determined by businesses and consumer demand,” Simpson said.

“I don’t see any support from my side of the aisle,” Stec said.

Location matters

Legislators praised Hochul for delivering her State of the State speech in the Assembly chamber, a symbolic gesture to demonstrate respect for the Legislature.

Cuomo had delivered his State of the State speeches at Empire State Plaza, which is a venue with more seating.

“I’m glad that it was in the Assembly chamber. That’s where it traditionally has been, and I’m glad she brought it back,” Ashby said.

“I think there is something to be said for tradition,” Stec said.

On a television broadcast of the speech, Tedisco could be seen grinning and shaking hands with Hochul as she entered the Assembly chamber from the back and made her way down the center aisle.

Tedisco said later that Hochul agreed, in their brief conversation, to meet with former employees of St. Clare’s Hospital in Schenectady who lost their pensions when the hospital closed.