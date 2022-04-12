Local lawmakers react to arrest and subsequent resignation of Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin

Lawmakers react to arrest, resignation

Local lawmakers reacted to Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin’s arrest and later resignation:

“Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged a new day in Albany following the resignation of former Governor Cuomo. Only days after the most secretive and least transparent budget process in recent memory, the governor’s own lieutenant governor has been arrested by federal authorities in a campaign fraud case. Unchecked single-party rule in New York state continues to fail the taxpayers. Governor Hochul has not lived up to her promises of transparency and reforms that would return people’s faith in our state government. In light of the accusations made against her for allowing affluent campaign donors access to high-level government access she is only making the culture of corruption in Albany worse. She should ask her now-arrested lieutenant governor to resign, effective immediately.”

— Assemblyman Matt Simpson,

R-Horicon

“There is no place in public service for these actions. I am calling on Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin to resign immediately. The residents of the 113th Assembly District demand representatives they can be proud of.”

— Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake

“Governor Kathy Hochul could have selected ANYONE as her running mate. Instead, she stood by and recently reaffirmed her support for a lieutenant governor that’s now been indicted on federal bribery charges and soliciting campaign donations in exchange for state grants. This is yet another sign of the governor’s suspect judgment and the culture of corruption surrounding Albany Democrats. New Yorkers deserve better than this endless cycle of indictments, investigations and corruption scandals.” “Lieutenant Governor Benjamin’s resignation was essential and it’s good that he didn’t prolong the chaos and turmoil his arrest has caused. Going forward, we need to enact more stringent ethics laws and have an ethics commission that has the oversight to ensure further scandals like this become rare and stop feeling like the norm.”

— Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury

“The lieutenant governor’s resignation marks the latest chapter in a seemingly never-ending book of corruption that has sadly come to define Albany and stain our state government. Today was another example of why we need true checks and balances in state government and an end to one-party rule that invites political corruption.”

— Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon

“The legacy of Sheldon Silver, Eliot Spitzer, David Paterson, and Andrew Cuomo continues with the corrupt Hochul Administration. It is clear that Albany Democrats have a corruption crisis that they own. Under one party Democrat rule, Albany is a cesspool of corruption. The people of New York deserve elected officials who serve with integrity, not Democrats who continue to create a culture of corruption. I will work tirelessly side by side all New Yorkers to support Republicans up and down the ballot to clean house this November.”

— U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik,

R-Schuylerville Post-Star staff report

