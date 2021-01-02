Local lawmakers prepare for new legislative session

He’s pushing lawmakers to reduce regulations and taxes facing businesses, which he said prevents small businesses from starting and keeps larger ones from expanding, including those that provide internet service, which has become increasingly necessary since the pandemic hit.

Stec said he’s against increasing taxes as a way of addressing the state’s budget deficit, which is expected to balloon to an estimated $60 billion in the next four years.

Instead, he believes the state’s $179 billion budget should be reexamined and wasteful spending should be cut. He pointed to the state’s Hollywood tax credit and $100 million set aside for public campaign financing as programs that should be slashed immediately.

He also pointed to the state’s $75 billion Medicaid program, which he believes is riddled with fraud and waste. New York’s Medicaid program is larger than Texas and Florida combined, Stec said.

“That would be the place to go look: the fraud, waste and abuse,” he said.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, agrees that the state’s budget should be reexamined, but said she would be in favor of increasing taxes on the state’s wealthiest for a period once all other options have been exhausted.