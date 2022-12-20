Local lawmakers against pay raises for state Senate, Assembly members

Area legislators oppose a proposed pay raise for state senators and Assembly members that is being rushed to a vote this week.

"I will be a solid 'no' on this," said state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Assembly and Senate leaders on Monday, after reaching agreement with Gov. Kathy Hochul, introduced legislation to increase the annual salary for state legislators from $110,000 to $142,000, effective Jan. 1.

The proposed legislation also would limit the amount of outside income legislators could receive, beginning in 2025.

The Senate and Assembly are scheduled to return to Albany on Thursday to vote on the legislation in a special session.

Stec said the pay raise should have been voted on before the November election, when constituents could have factored the vote in the decision of who to vote for in the general legislation.

"I certainly think that it's very suspicious to do in a lame duck session just a few days before Christmas," Stec said.

Delaying the vote would postpone the pay increase for at least two years.

Under state law, a sitting Legislature cannot vote itself a pay increase. It can only be applicable to the next incoming Legislature.

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said he, too, will vote against the legislation.

“I’m absolutely opposed,” he said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Simpson said the state has more pressing priorities, such as health care.

“That’s what should be focused on — not legislative pay raises,” he said.

Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, criticized the proposed pay raise.

“Some of my colleagues in the (Democratic) majority in Albany should get hearing aids for Christmas because they are clearly tone deaf,” he said in a news release. “When our constituents are fighting for their economic lives, the last thing the majority should be doing is passing a pay raise which just throws salt into the wounds of New Yorkers who are struggling to make ends meet.”

The pay raise is seen as a compromise for limiting outside income, which can be potentially be more than the $32,000 in additional salary legislators would receive, under the proposed legislation.

Public interest advocacy groups have long called for prohibiting outside income for legislators, which some say can lead to corruption if legislators have legal or consulting clients that benefit from legislation or state grants.

The proposed legislation to be voted on Thursday limits outside income, beginning in 2025, to the level of income that state retirees can receive without losing benefits, or the amount that Social Security recipients who have not yet reached full retirement age can receive without penalty.

Pay for active military, reserves or National Guard duty would be exempt from the outside income limitation.

Income from royalties, investments and capital gains also would be exempted.

The legislation would make it a Class A misdemeanor for a legislator to exceed the limit on outside income.