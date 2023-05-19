GLENS FALLS — Special Project Committee members are ready to begin drafting documents to initiate an overnight parking pilot program in all five wards of the city.

At a meeting on Tuesday, committee members discussed how they spoke recently with city Board of Public Safety Board about the program. Ben Lapham, committee member and fourth-ward councilman, received a full list of city street widths to help formulate details of where overnight parking could safely be allowed.

“It sounded like the Mayor (Bill Collins) was saying to the commission that if the roads are wide enough... we keep it small for the first round and expand to more (permits) down the road,” he said.

Mary Gooden, committee chair and fifth-ward councilwoman, said her general consensus was the board was in support of the program.

“I think the sense (is) they agreed with us and we’ve done some great research,” she said. “I think the next step is to draft some documents to modify the code.”

The streets selected for the pilot were chosen by the city council. Permitted vehicles will be able to park overnight on Pearl Street for the first ward, Washington Street for wards two and three, Broad Street for ward four and Hudson Avenue in ward five.

Washington is segmented for the second ward from Ridge to Bay and from Glen to Bay for the third ward.

The program is primarily for residents who do not have a driveway or parking space for a multi-dwelling home in the city. The fee for a permit has been suggested to be set at $1,000.

“We’re not trying to kill anyone with the price with the permit or make money as a city off of them,” Gooden said.

The committee intends to seek a local law and resolution to possibly be drafted by Karen Judd, attorney of the planning board. Once drafted, there will be a public hearing for the community to weigh in before the proposal goes before the city council for final consideration.

The next Special Projects Committee meeting will be held on June at 2 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall.