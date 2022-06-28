Local counties also give big wins to Hochul, Zeldin

Local counties also gave big wins to current Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who wrapped up their party nominations for governor.

Hochul could be on her way to becoming the first woman elected governor in the state's history after securing her party's nomination.

On the Democratic side, Hochul was facing off against Jumaane Williams, who is the elected public advocate for New York City, and U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi, from Long Island.

In Warren County, Hochul secured 1,787 votes, followed by Suozzi with 224 and Williams with 182, as of 10:30 p.m.

In Washington County, Hochul had 585 votes, followed by Suozzi with 63 and Williams with 61.

Saratoga County saw Hochul secure 2,118 votes, followed by Suozzi with 220 and Williams with 212.

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado won the Democratic nomination for the position over opponents Diana Reyna and Ana Maria Archila.

In Warren County, Delgado had 1,705 votes, Archila had 248 and Reyna had 153. In Washington County, Delgado had 556 votes, Archila had 88 and Reyna had 39.

Delgado had 2,050 votes in Saratoga County, followed by Archila with 278 and Reyna with 113.

The Republican ballot saw Zeldin joined by businessman Harry Wilson, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City mayor.

In Warren County, Zeldin had 1,390, followed by Wilson with 787, Astorino with 546 and Giuliani with 463.

Zeldin had 464 votes in Washington County as of 10:30 p.m., followed by Wilson with 300, Giuliani with 218 and Astorino with 113.

In Saratoga County, Zeldin had 1,082, followed by Wilson with 778, Giuliani with 474 and Astorino with 455.

Lake Luzerne race

In the race for a seat on the Lake Luzerne Town Board, Timothy Hanlon led the way with 160 votes as of 10:30 p.m., according to the Warren County Board of Elections. Fellow candidate Pamela Petteys had 98 votes, and Rayl Zubal had 47 as of 10:30 p.m.

The person elected will serve a three-year unexpired term left vacant by the resignation of former board member David O’Neal. The term will end on Dec. 31, 2025.

There were 24 total absentee ballots sent out to Lake Luzerne residents, according to the Warren County Board of Elections. As of Tuesday afternoon, the board had received 10 back from residents.

While absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday the board can accept them until July 5.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

