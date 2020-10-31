Little's departure from political scene causes scramble for local Senate, Assembly seats

He said his priorities are to reduce spending and the state’s tax burden and to lower Medicaid costs.

He also has railed against the agenda of the Democrats including the bail reforms and providing driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.

Davis has pointed to her experience as Clinton County treasurer since 2014. She promised during the campaign to look at every bill through a financial lens and said she was not promoting a far-left agenda. She criticized Stec for launching political attacks.

Davis would support increasing taxes on the most wealthy to close a budget gap. She would also work to expand broadband access.

She also believes that the state should evaluate its economic development programs to see if he is getting the most bang for its buck.

The state should also invest in green energy because protecting the environment is important to this region's tourism economy, she said.

The 45th Senate District includes all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren counties, as well as parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.

