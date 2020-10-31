Little's departure from political scene causes scramble for local Senate, Assembly seats

When state Sen. Betty Little announced last December that she was retiring at the end of her term, it set off a row of dominoes on the local political scene.
Longtime Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said he would run for Little’s seat. Stec is competing with Democrat Kimberly Davis, who is Clinton County treasurer.
To run for Senate, Stec is giving up his seat in the 114th Assembly District, which he has held since 2013. Seeking to replace him are: Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson on the Republican line, Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer on the Democratic line and former Thurman Supervisor Evelyn Wood, who is running on the Serve America Party banner.
There is also an open seat for Warren County Court judge with the retirement of Judge John Hall. Vying to replace him are Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi, a Democrat, and Republican Rob Smith, who is Hall’s court attorney.
45th Senate District
Stec said during the campaign that he is running to build on his accomplishments in the Assembly including helping advocate for the constitutional amendment to strip pensions from corrupt politicians and obtaining funding for roads, water, sewer and broadband and cell service.
Stec has stressed his lengthy experience in government including nine years as Queensbury’s town supervisor before his current position, as being an asset to get things done in Albany.
He said his priorities are to reduce spending and the state’s tax burden and to lower Medicaid costs.
He also has railed against the agenda of the Democrats including the bail reforms and providing driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.
Davis has pointed to her experience as Clinton County treasurer since 2014. She promised during the campaign to look at every bill through a financial lens and said she was not promoting a far-left agenda. She criticized Stec for launching political attacks.
Davis would support increasing taxes on the most wealthy to close a budget gap. She would also work to expand broadband access.
She also believes that the state should evaluate its economic development programs to see if he is getting the most bang for its buck.
The state should also invest in green energy because protecting the environment is important to this region's tourism economy, she said.
The 45th Senate District includes all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren counties, as well as parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.
114th Assembly District
Claudia Braymer, an environmental lawyer, has stressed her accomplishments as chairwoman of the Environmental Concerns and Real Property Committee, including installing electrical vehicle charging stations and adopting a financing program for people who want to invest in clean energy. She also wants to focus on expanding broadband access and affordable housing.
Braymer said during the campaign that she considers herself a centrist who can build consensus and that, if elected, she would be in the majority party and help advocate for the region.
Simpson has been Horicon supervisor for the last six years and also serves as president of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages. He formerly ran his own drywall business.
During the campaign, Simpson cited his work to fight invasive species including the starting of the Adirondack Lakes Alliance in 2014. He also wants to focus on retooling grant programs to focus on expanding broadband access.
He wants to revamp the process of how the state gives out regional economic development grants to provide more legislative oversight.
Wood has cited her experience in helping Thurman rebuild infrastructure after tropical storms Irene and Lee hit the region. She also helped bring white space internet service to the town.
The 114th Assembly District covers all of Warren and Essex counties and portions of Saratoga and Washington counties.
Warren County Court judge
Moreschi has stressed her experience in front of the bench as an attorney and for the last six years on the City Court bench. Smith has stressed his time working as attorney for Hall and before that for then-Judge John Austin.
The race has been somewhat contentious with Moreschi accusing Smith of ethics violations because he omitted the word “for” in his campaign signs, which she said could lead people to believe he was a sitting judge.
Information about Moreschi’s past also has been brought up including her arrest on a misdemeanor assault charge involving her former husband. Moreschi was not convicted of anything and the record was supposed to be sealed.
113th Assembly District
In other regional races, Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, is seeking her fourth two-year term and running against Republican David Catalfamo.
Woerner has stressed her practical approach to solving problems and support of rural initiatives, including legislation that helps connect aging farmers with young people interested in buying their lands and beginning a career in farming. She is also focused on broadband infrastructure and reforming the school aid funding formula.
Catalfamo, of Wilton, is director of economic development for Oneida County. He also was senior aide to Gov. George Pataki and helped develop the business recovery plan for New York City after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He would like to see more investment in broadband infrastructure including possibly issuing a bond. He has criticized Woerner’s votes in support of bail reform.
The 113th Assembly District includes portions of Saratoga and Washington counties.
43rd Senate District
Sen. Daphne Jordan is seeking her second term representing the 43rd District, which covers all of Columbia County and parts of Rensselaer, Saratoga and Washington counties.
She is running against Democrat activist Patrick Nelson, a Stillwater Village Board member who ran in the 2018 Democratic primary for the NY-21 Congressional District seat.
Jordan said during the campaign that she has worked to get businesses the answers they need during the pandemic and fight against the bail reforms.
Nelson is stressing his support of legislation for universal health insurance in New York and has criticized Jordan’s effectiveness as a senator.
Other races
There is also an election for Queensbury Town Board Ward 4 featuring Democrat Amanda Magee, Republican Tim McNulty and independent candidate Travis Whitehead.
Magee was appointed to the seat in June after Jennifer Switzer resigned.
Magee has stressed her business experience as the co-owner of an advertising firm Trampoline Design.
McNulty is a retired U.S. Army colonel who had to take over an Army garrison in Korea and cut its budget in half.
Travis Whitehead, who is running on the Watchdog ballot line, has focused on his work to uncover corruption including the theft of grant money by David Decker, the former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition, who has been convicted of felonies.
In the 107th Assembly District race, Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, is seeking his second full term against Democratic challenger Brittany Vogel, who is an assistant store manager. The district encompasses the towns of White Creek and Cambridge in Washington County, as well as Rensselear County excluding the city of Troy and town of North Greenbush, and parts of eastern and northern Columbia County.
Democrat Thearse McCalmon, of Schenectady, is challenging Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, in the 49th Senate District, which covers all of Hamilton and Fulton counties and parts of Herkimer, Schenectady and Saratoga, including the towns of Day, Corinth and Hadley.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.