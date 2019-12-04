GLENS FALLS — State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, will announce her plans for next year’s election at a news conference on Thursday morning.
The event will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Glens Falls City Hall.
Little is in her ninth two-year term representing the 45th Senate District, which includes all of Warren, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.
She easily defeated Democratic challenger Emily Martz — 61% to 36% in the November 2018 election.
Before being elected to the Senate in 2002, Little served in the Assembly. She was first elected in a special election in 1995 to replace James King, who resigned to become a judge.
Little started her political career as a Queensbury at-large county supervisor. Before getting into politics, she was a teacher.
