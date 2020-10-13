Little endorses Stec in race for 45th Senate District

“I know he supports me in my efforts to get greater cell service and better internet service,” she said.

Little added that Stec would often sit in on meetings with her to hear from constituents and give people a chance to ask questions.

“Dan, as an assemblyman, has worked with me, has been a colleague for all of these years,” she said. “Many times when people came to Albany or wanted to meet with us here in Glens Falls, we would do a joint meeting because that seemed to be the way to help people out, to talk to both of us, to get questions from both of us.”

Stec, in a statement, said he was honored to be endorsed by Little, who he called “the definition of a dedicated leader.”

“It’s been an honor to have worked with her as a town official and as an assemblyman and help deliver better services to our region. As I campaign to succeed her in the state Senate, I’m truly honored to receive her support. I’ll work every day to repay the trust she, and our communities, have put in me to continue the example she set,” Stec said.

