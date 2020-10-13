Little endorses Stec in race for 45th Senate District

Retiring state Sen. Betty Little officially backed Assemblyman Dan Stec on Tuesday in the race to fill her seat in the 45th Senate District when she retires at the end of this year.
Little, R-Queensbury, provided a ringing endorsement for Stec, R-Queensbury, in a short video posted on the Stec for Senate Facebook page early Tuesday morning.
“I’ve known Dan since he played Little League with one of my sons. I’ve known his family for many, many years. They’re great people. They’re honest, hardworking New Yorkers through and through,” Little said.
Stec, who has represented the 114th Assembly District since 2013, is currently running against the current Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Democrat, to succeed the retiring Little.
Election day is Nov. 3.
Little announced she would not be seeking re-election late last year. She has represented the 45th District since 2003 and served nine years in the state Assembly prior to that.
Support Local Journalism
Before being elected to the Assembly, Stec served nine years as the Queensbury town supervisor, where he spent two years as the chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Little said that Stec was a "great outdoorsman" who loved the North County and has supported her efforts to increase cellphone coverage and expand broadband access throughout the region since coming to Albany.
“I know he supports me in my efforts to get greater cell service and better internet service,” she said.
Little added that Stec would often sit in on meetings with her to hear from constituents and give people a chance to ask questions.
“Dan, as an assemblyman, has worked with me, has been a colleague for all of these years,” she said. “Many times when people came to Albany or wanted to meet with us here in Glens Falls, we would do a joint meeting because that seemed to be the way to help people out, to talk to both of us, to get questions from both of us.”
Stec, in a statement, said he was honored to be endorsed by Little, who he called “the definition of a dedicated leader.”
“It’s been an honor to have worked with her as a town official and as an assemblyman and help deliver better services to our region. As I campaign to succeed her in the state Senate, I’m truly honored to receive her support. I’ll work every day to repay the trust she, and our communities, have put in me to continue the example she set,” Stec said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.