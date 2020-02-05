Legislators react to Trump acquittal

New York’s elected officials reacted to the Senate’s acquittal of President Donald Trump on impeachment charges on Wednesday:

“Today, the impeachment charade started by Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, abused by Adam Schiff, and finished by (Senate Majority) Leader (Mitch) McConnell has finally come to a close,” said U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in a news release. “Throughout this unfair and unprecedented process, I proudly stood up for the Constitution, the facts of the case, and my constituents in New York’s 21st district. I applaud the Senate’s diligence in their trial and just acquittal of the President. Now, let’s get back to work for the American people.”

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., released the following statement:

“The Senate failed the American people today. Despite overwhelming evidence that President Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress, Senate Republicans voted to acquit him, putting their personal ambitions and political futures ahead of the Constitution they swore to uphold,” she said in a news release.

“I voted to convict President Trump because I believe in our democracy and our Constitution. No man or woman is above the law, especially the president,” Gillibrand added. “History will remember those who stood up for our country and the rule of law, as well as those who were complicit in the degradation of our democracy. I am proud to be the former.”