Lawsuit claims top Warren County leaders failed to follow the law, must be removed

She says in the lawsuit that neither Beaty nor Braymer filed their oath of office or undertaking with the Warren County clerk within 30 days of assuming those positions.

Beaty took his oath of office on Feb. 19 and filed it with the clerk on Feb. 23, according to the paperwork that Maxam provided a copy of in her court documents.

Braymer took her oath on Feb. 26 and filed it on March 1.

Neither filed an undertaking, which Maxam said means their positions are invalid.

The lawsuit names Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel as the defendant, and Maxam is asking Vogel to declare the positions vacant.

Maxam said in the lawsuit: “That is all there is to it, no judicial proceeding is necessary, nothing is necessary. The office is vacant as much though the appointee were dead. There’s no incumbent and the vacancy may be filled by the proper appointive power.”

County officials claim in their response to a Freedom of Information Law request submitted by Maxam that the Board of Supervisors in 1998 passed a “blanket undertaking” for all county officials that are required to file one.

Maxam claims that the county must pass this resolution on an annual basis.