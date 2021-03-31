Lawsuit claims top Warren County leaders failed to follow the law, must be removed

QUEENSBURY — A frequent critic who has sued Warren County in the past has brought new litigation claiming that Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber and the new majority and minority leaders did not file the proper legal paperwork upon taking office and must vacate their positions.
Chestertown resident June Maxam filed the lawsuit on March 17 in state Supreme Court in Warren County, seeking a judge to declare the positions vacant and require the county leaders to reimburse the stipends paid so far.
Maxam claims that the supervisors did not comply with the law because they did not file what are called “undertakings” within 30 days of taking office. These documents are pledges that these officials will comply with the law.
The lawsuit stems from the controversy over the new positions of majority leader and minority leader that Seeber created after she became chairwoman. She appointed Republican Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty as majority leader and Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat, as minority leader. They each receive a $6,000 stipend for taking on additional duties.
Seeber said she created the new leadership structure because it was not legal for the county to pay stipends to positions of vice chairperson or budget officer.
Maxam has made public comments criticizing the creation of the new positions, which Queensbury Supervisor John Strough has sought to eliminate.
She says in the lawsuit that neither Beaty nor Braymer filed their oath of office or undertaking with the Warren County clerk within 30 days of assuming those positions.
Beaty took his oath of office on Feb. 19 and filed it with the clerk on Feb. 23, according to the paperwork that Maxam provided a copy of in her court documents.
Braymer took her oath on Feb. 26 and filed it on March 1.
Neither filed an undertaking, which Maxam said means their positions are invalid.
The lawsuit names Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel as the defendant, and Maxam is asking Vogel to declare the positions vacant.
Maxam said in the lawsuit: “That is all there is to it, no judicial proceeding is necessary, nothing is necessary. The office is vacant as much though the appointee were dead. There’s no incumbent and the vacancy may be filled by the proper appointive power.”
County officials claim in their response to a Freedom of Information Law request submitted by Maxam that the Board of Supervisors in 1998 passed a “blanket undertaking” for all county officials that are required to file one.
Maxam claims that the county must pass this resolution on an annual basis.
Maxam, who is publisher of an online publication called the North Country Gazette, has frequently criticized county actions.
She cited similar arguments about failure to file the oaths of office in two lawsuits she filed in 2017 and 2018 to remove the peace officers from the Warren County SPCA, which the county had contracted with to provide animal control.
The lawsuit was dismissed in April 2018 on the grounds that peace officers are not public officers that are required to file oaths of office.
County officials respond
When contacted for comment on the lawsuit, Beaty said in a message that “the county followed the law (in contrast to the past 20 years) with the correct titles. This board overwhelming approved the correct titles. County Attorney (Mary) Kissane advised that the county was taking the correct path this year."
Braymer provided the following statement:
“It's unfortunate that this lawsuit, and the ongoing complaints by some supervisors about the majority and minority positions, are distracting us from the important work taking place at the county. I believe that the county will prevail in the lawsuit and we can refocus on serving the public,” she said in an email.
Seeber said the county followed the proper procedures.
“The positions of majority and minority leader were created in January in accordance with County Law Section 200, and the unauthorized compensation previously associated with the vice chair/finance chair position was eliminated,” she said in an email.
“These changes were done in consultation with Warren County Attorney Mary Kissane. This lawsuit is currently being reviewed by counsel and the Board of Supervisors will proceed appropriately after we are fully advised of our options,” Seeber added.
