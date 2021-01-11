Lawmakers happy with mention of broadband expansion, worry about budget deficit

“What I didn’t hear in the State of the State is what we’re going to do about our businesses and families that have been devastated by the coronavirus,” he said.

Stec also called on the Legislature to begin meeting in person.

“Schools and businesses and many other organizations are ‘in-person’ and so, too, should our state government,” he said in a news release.

“Working remotely had its time and place but it isn’t an effective way to govern. We need to work together safely by following guidelines and come up with solutions,” he added.

Cuomo also called on the state to fight hate, which has been seen in the rise of the KKK and racism and anti-Semitism and the events of last week in Washington, D.C.

“We all watched in horror — an attempted coup at the capital. These demons may not be new but they are worse,” he said.

He said COVID-19 has caused a “low tide” that has exposed the inequalities in society. Black Americans die from the virus at twice the rate of whites. Race and class are affecting students’ access to remote learning and parents’ access to child care.

Cuomo concluded his speech on an optimistic note.

“We can see the future and it is bright. We just have to get from here to there and that’s what we need to do together,” he said.

