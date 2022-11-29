Lawmakers get a border refresher on trade, security and other issues

Canadian tourists are important to the regional economy.

But “people travel” is just part of the significance of the nation’s northern border, said state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

It’s also an integral aspect of global commerce.

Stec and state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, participated in a two-day educational tour of the northern border in Vermont and Quebec on Nov. 21 and 22, which included a visit to the Port of Montreal, a major global commerce hub.

Ships from Europe unload products for distribution in Canada and the United States, and reload with Canadian and U.S. products bound for Europe.

Massive amounts of grains and other products are handled at the 2.45-square-acre facility along the shore of the St. Lawrence River, which is the largest destination point for grains coming from the Midwest, Simpson said.

“It was pretty amazing to see the goods that are moving,” he said in a telephone interview on Monday. “I never knew too much about the importing, exporting side of our country.”

The facility is a container port servicing Toronto and central Canada and Midwestern and Northeastern states in the U.S.

It has capacity to handle up to 1.15 million containers per day.

Both legislators said the tour enlightened them about the potential of cross-border trade and how it could benefit the regional economy.

The facility uses cutting-edge technology to make the age-old transportation process more efficient, Stec said, in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

“This is a beneficial experience in that I can say, ’Yes, I have seen this.’”

Simpson said they learned that a majority of rare earth minerals used in manufacturing electric vehicle batteries are mined in Canada, which makes cross-border trade important in addressing climate change.

“This is North America. We benefit from a mutually beneficial relationship,” he said.

The Council of State Governments Eastern Conference, an organization that educates state legislators about federal issues, organized the trip in collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada.

Stec and Simpson joined state legislators from five New England states on the tour, which also included a visit to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol facility at the Highgate Springs border crossing in Vermont, and its Canadian equivalent at St. Armand/Philipsburg, Quebec.

There were presentations on both sides of the border about security.

“No surprises there. Both sides have drug issues,” Stec said.

Stec said he was impressed with a demonstration of security dogs that identified between 20 and 30 different hidden substances by smell, some illegal and others legal.

Cross-border tourism is starting to resume after the pandemic, Simpson said.

“It’s almost there, but not quite where it was before,” he said.

Stec said they were briefed on the planned resumption of Amtrak's Adirondack line, which provides passenger rail service between New York City and Montreal, with stops at Fort Edward, Whitehall and points north.

The resumption has been delayed while Amtrak conductors and engineers take training for recertification to provide cross-border service, he explained.

Simpson said they were updated on the Hydro Quebec power project, which will supply New York City with alternative energy via a transmission line through Washington County.

“That’s all ‘green’ energy produced by water,” he said.

Stec and Simpson both said they did not come back with ideas about specific state legislation to propose, but they gained a better understanding of the potential for economic development.

“It’s really more a Washington issue than an Albany issue,” Stec said.