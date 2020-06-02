Lawmakers eye reforming statute that seals police records from public

Senate and Assembly Democrats met Monday to talk about a legislative package addressing the past week of protests and violence, according to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, both of whom said in a statement that they planned to take action soon.

Stec said he wants to see the Democrats address this in a bill he can look at.

“Make the argument; show me how we’re going to do it,” Stec said. “And let’s find a way to do that while still protecting the rest of law enforcement.”

Little said the legislature can be called back into session at any time now and could convene by videoconference.

“Certainly there are systemic changes that can take place,” Jones said. “I also don’t want to say that every police officer or every person in law enforcement carries out these heinous acts or thinks that way. That’s certainly not the case. We should have a dialogue with law enforcement and community members and leaders in that community to work on this.

“This is an issue that wasn’t brought up five days or seven days ago and it’s not going to go away unless we really look at it and concentrate on what the issues are surrounding this.”

Peaceful protests