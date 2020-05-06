Lawmakers continue push for broadband in North Country

Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said even before the coronavirus hit, around half of the calls his office received were about broadband and cellphone coverage. Now, he said, he is hearing from teachers and parents, and their focus is more on internet speed. He said increased use of broadband systems result in slower speeds, and that the current systems are being strained by unusually high usage.

Assemblyman Dan Stec, a Republican from Queensbury who is running to succeed Little in the Senate, said no changes are likely to come soon, as the state Legislature is not in session due to the virus and is unlikely to reconvene anytime soon. He also said there is no imminent legislation already in the pipeline for broadband funding or infrastructure.

“These kinds of projects take so long to enter the pipeline and get out the other end,” he said, adding that major broadband improvements are not going to be quick.

Stec said he and other legislators will bring up the coronavirus in future talks about broadband, focusing on how telemedicine and distance learning are reliant on steady broadband. He said this is a “big stick” for them to wield.