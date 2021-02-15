Lapham mounts second bid for Common Council

GLENS FALLS — Benjamin Lapham has announced his candidacy for the Common Council, representing the Fourth Ward.
This is Lapham’s second try for the office, after losing a three-way race in 2017.
Lapham is a software engineer and Sherman Avenue homeowner who has lived and worked for more than 30 years in Warren County for Tribune Media Services, Gracenote and Nielsen Media, according to a news release.
Over the past three years, Lapham has worked with the city on its Sustainability Committee and the Glens Falls Climate Smart Community Task Force.
Lapham said he would like the chance to make a greater contribution for the city. He wants to continue the path toward greater sustainability the city is on. He noted that there will be quite a bit of turnover on the council because people have reached term limits.
“It would be good to maintain the continuity,” he said.
He said he would like the city to give more control to homeowners to take care of their property rather than nitpick over code issues. He said he was cited for having sunflowers out by the road on his property, because code officials said it hindered visibility.
Lapham said he would also like to see the issue of whether people can own chickens revisited and some sort of accommodation for permitting backyard bonfires. The bonfires are illegal but are happening anyway, and firefighters constantly have to put them out, he said.
There has been a lot of focus on downtown redevelopment, and Lapham said he would like more attention paid to neighborhoods to address issues like crumbling sidewalks.
Lapham said his work experience provides valuable skills like project management and working in small groups.
He has volunteered with Art in the Public Eye and Planned Parenthood. He has participated on the Tri-County United Way’s Community Investment Board. Lapham also co-founded and served as president of the Glens Falls Food Co-op, according to a news release.
Lapham is seeking the Democratic Party endorsement. He ran as a Green Party candidate in 2017. He finished third with 73 votes. Democrat Steve Baratta had 100 votes and Scott Endieveri received 148 votes to be reelected to his second term.
Hank Pelton, the longtime president of the Greenjackets semi-pro football team, announced last week that he would run for the Fourth Ward seat as a Republican.
Endieveri has reached term limits and cannot run again.
