Lapham mounts second bid for Common Council

GLENS FALLS — Benjamin Lapham has announced his candidacy for the Common Council, representing the Fourth Ward.

This is Lapham’s second try for the office, after losing a three-way race in 2017.

Lapham is a software engineer and Sherman Avenue homeowner who has lived and worked for more than 30 years in Warren County for Tribune Media Services, Gracenote and Nielsen Media, according to a news release.

Over the past three years, Lapham has worked with the city on its Sustainability Committee and the Glens Falls Climate Smart Community Task Force.

Lapham said he would like the chance to make a greater contribution for the city. He wants to continue the path toward greater sustainability the city is on. He noted that there will be quite a bit of turnover on the council because people have reached term limits.

“It would be good to maintain the continuity,” he said.

He said he would like the city to give more control to homeowners to take care of their property rather than nitpick over code issues. He said he was cited for having sunflowers out by the road on his property, because code officials said it hindered visibility.