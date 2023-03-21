After 52 years, a new leader has stepped in to run the popular tourist destination that is Lake George Village.

Ray Perry, who was first elected to the board in 2007, was elected the village mayor with 147 votes on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old independent contractor was running unopposed to succeed Mayor Robert Blais, who is leaving the post after a record tenure. Perry will be joined by two new trustees — Jose Filomeno, who received 136 votes, and Allyson Miller with 107 votes. They finished ahead of Randy Powell, who got 96 votes, for two seats on the Lake George Village Board.

Other contested races in Warren, Washington and Saratoga Counties also shared their election results on Tuesday night.

FORT ANN: It was a close race between current Village Mayor Denis Langlois, who was challenged by former Mayor Russell Blair for a four-year term. Langlois secured 40 votes over Blair’s 36 to be re-elected.

Two seats on the board were open, but only Edward Sharrow was eligible to sit on the board after it was deemed petitioner Jeffrey Hamlin was ineligible due to his home address. Residents still voted for Hamlin, who had 31 votes compared to Sharrow’s 41.

CAMBRIDGE: Village Mayor Carman Bogle was challenged by Peter Simoneau. Results were not available on Tuesday night. One-term Trustee Alex Dery-Snider was on the ballot, but dropped out prior to the election. Shea Imhof and Cassandra Weisburgh were elected to two four-year seats.

WHITEHALL: Incumbents Patricia Norton and Bob Putorti Sr. received 87 and 73 votes, respectively, to be re-elected to the Village Board, beating out challenger Tracy Ellis, who had only 53 votes.

GREENWICH: After 134 votes were cast in the village, Willy Grimmke won a one-year seat on the Board of Trustees with 104 votes to Liv Thygesen’s 30 votes.

Uncontested races included:

ARGYLE: Ian Hamilton and Anthony Montello were re-elected to the Village Board.

GRANVILLE: Mayor Paul Labas and Village Board trustees Dean Hyatt and Daniel Brown ran unopposed for re-election. Labas had 139 votes, with two write-in votes for Robert Tatko. Hyatt received 133 votes and 130 went to Brown. Roger Forando secured 125 votes and was elected to a four-year term as village justice.

SCHUYLERVILLE: Two incumbents ran unopposed for two four-year seats on the Village Board. Timothy LeBaron received 17 votes and 16 for Dan Baker.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS: Incumbents Timothy Carota and Joseph Orlow ran unopposed for two four-year positions on the Village Board. Carota received 22 votes, Orlow received 28 and three write-in ballots were submitted with Doug Clingen’s name.