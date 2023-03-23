LAKE GEORGE — Taxes would decrease in a proposed $6.48 million budget for the village of Lake George.

Residents will have an opportunity to have their comments on the budget heard before the new mayor and Village Board vote in April.

Before the country’s longest current serving mayor retires, Bob Blais will facilitate one last public hearing on Monday.

A news release from the village on Monday stated that “Mayor Blais’ last budget reflects a decrease in the village’s tax rate from $5.79 to $4.76,” resulting in a reduction of $1.03 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

An average home in the village assessed at $250,000 will see a reduction of $257 this year in taxes.

“Shared services with town and increased revenues from another good tourist year have played a substantial part in our being able to reduce taxes,” Blais said.

The village’s fiscal year begins June 1, 2023 and ends May 31, 2024.

In the proposed budget for 2023-2024, expenditures are down almost $400,000 — from $6,834,963 to $6,484,510.

Village revenues increased from $4,277,424 to $4,714,952 since 2022 and village officials allocated $500,000 from the fund balance, which resulted in only $1,269,568 needing to be collected from village taxpayers.

The parking meter revenues in the village once again helped to cut costs for residents, with a reported $1.2 million coming from the meters in 2022-2023. The village’s account of funds from parking meters now stands at over $2.9 million. Additional revenues to the village include $660,000 from sales tax, $350,000 from occupancy tax and $35,000 from the village’s special event fees.

The budget also calls for a 4 to 5% pay increase for village employees and increased costs for the newly built $24 million wastewater treatment plant. According to the news release, village officials were working on a separate sewer rate for 2023-2024, but have since decided to hold off until next year due to the complexity of filings and billings that will be necessary for the change.

The proposed budget also includes two new trucks, a new payloader, meter maintenance vehicle and repairs to a large stormwater line that enters Lake George.

The public hearing and special meeting is at 4:30 p.m. at the Village Hall and also accessible remotely via ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9496690400 Meeting ID: 949 669 0400 or Dial in: +1 929 205 6099.