LAKE GEORGE — On Tuesday, the Lake George Village Board met to discuss the options for changing taxpayers’ water and sewer rates to offset the cost of the newly construction wastewater treatment facility.

Jeffrey Smith, president of Municipal Solutions, gave a presentation to the board with recommendations about how to move forward.

“There’s no one size fits all,” he told the board. “Basically, you’re trying to come up with a method of charging customers that is fair and equitable, with rates that are easily understood and dependable.”

Smith recommends a bill with two charges: one for a debt service, or money towards the sewer plant operations, and one for usage.

“It would be on a separate line, so you are showing the residents: here is the capital expenses that we’re incurring for keeping the system updated and it would be recalculated each year,” he said.

Smith explained that sewage billing mirrors water billing and charges usage based on the number of EDUs, or equivalent dwelling units.

The study showed that residence in the village with a family of four uses about 11,000 gallons of water per quarter.

Smith said that each household is charged for one EDU, but the formula for commercial businesses becomes more complicated based on size and usage.

The village and town of Lake George are unique in the aspect that many businesses operate on a seasonal schedule, which would affect the new quarterly billing cycle.

The board members also brought to Smith’s attention the many levels, or “tiers” as Trustee Allyson Miller called them, of businesses in the area such as small and large hotels, some with restaurants attached, resorts with pools, etc.

When Mayor Ray Perry asked how they should be handled, Smith suggested that hotels and motels could be billed with each room considered an EDU.

Smith also presented the option to charge a flat base rate to all customers between $39 and $49 and then a rate per-thousand gallons over that threshold.

Miller questioned where the funds from the bills would be deposited into. Smith responded stating that their recommendations include a portion of the operations and maintenance funds being deposited into a capital reserve fund for emergency repairs at the plant.

The discussion continued on for an hour, but the mayor and board members are still considering options for billing rates.