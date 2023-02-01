Kusnierz responds to campaign contributions story at Town Board meeting

MOREAU — Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz took time during the regular Town Board meeting Tuesday to address a Post-Star article (which appeared first online Jan. 26, then in print on Jan. 29) regarding thousands of dollars of contributions made to his 2021 reelection campaign, and the connection the money has to Saratoga Biochar Solutions.

The meeting, which had already drawn contention between Kusnierz and Councilman John Donohue, grew to a boil as Kusnierz went on the defensive.

“I did not receive one penny from Biochar. Not its owner, not his family, not his agents. Not one penny," Kusnierz said during the meeting. "The entities that have lobbied on behalf of Biochar, have lobbied with the Legislature, the governor, they represent many different interests. I don’t know if they’re with Biochar or not, I have no clue.”

The Post-Star article states that Kusnierz's campaign received more than $66,000 from people and business entities connected to Saratoga Biochar Solutions. "The donations — including $1,000 from an Albany-based lobbyist working for Saratoga Biochar Solutions’ parent company — flowed to Kusnierz even as Moreau Planning Board members he helps appoint through his role as town supervisor were in the midst of reviewing the company’s controversial plans to turn sewage sludge into a new fertilizer product," the article reads.

At the time, Kusnierz explained that “it is not uncommon for individuals and organizations to support candidates they like,” asserting that his agenda to bring new businesses into the town's industrial park, in turn, made him an attractive candidate for local office by business entities interested in pursuing the location themselves. He also vehemently denied any accusations that he influenced the town's Planning Board to approve the Biochar contract, calling it "not only outrageous, but offensive to me."

That was a stance he again took on Tuesday.

“And then the paper goes on to say, ‘Well, he appointed members of the Planning Board. The fix is in,’" he declared. "Well, this whole board, including councilmen Donohue (who Kusnierz sees as a political adversary), has appointed John Arnold, Meredithe Mathis and Adam Seybolt (three of the six-member Planning Board), so if you’re going to say that I’m influencing the board because I made an appointment by voting, it wasn’t my appointment, it was the Town Board’s appointment. You’re totally off the mark.”

Kusnierz also questioned the sources used in the Post-Star article, claiming that only his "political adversaries" were quoted.

"Nobody who knows what’s going on was ever offered the opportunity to be quoted in the paper,” he said.

Public response

A resident of Moreau, Dominic Tom, approached the board during the meeting's public comment segment to address the information reported in The Post-Star.

Tom explained that three years ago, after not receiving what he felt was an adequate response from Kusnierz regarding the resurrection of two resolutions that had been passed on by the board, he approached Donohue, the newly elected councilman, about the matter, to whose campaign Tom had donated $100. Donohue then brought the matter up during his first board meeting.

“Mr. Supervisor not only took (Donohue) to task, (he) called him a disruptive influence after his first regular board meeting," Tom said. "And then they murmured around and said, ‘your $100 campaign contribution smacks of corruption. Quid pro quo.’ Those are quotes.”

Tom accused Kusnierz of attempting to tie his $100 contribution to Donohue’s campaign with Donohue’s attempt to resurrect Tom’s proposals.

“And ladies and gentlemen, what have we got here," Tom said as he displayed a copy of the Jan. 29 print edition of The Post-Star in which the campaign donations story appeared. "(Kusnierz) can say all the words he wants to, to avoid … this, this is true.”

The exchange deteriorated from there.

“The problem here is he’s got enablers,” Tom said as he pointed to each of the Town Board members. “Here in the Town Board, and at the county board where he’s formed a county cabal.”

At which point, Kusnierz started to laugh.

“Not one of you has ever asked in public, ‘Why (is Kusnierz) still on the board when (he’s) being sued three or four times for (his) accounting duties,’” Tom continued.

Kusnierz continued to laugh.

“You can laugh all you want, because Mr. Supervisor, you’re nothing but a bully. I’ve given you all kinds of adjectives in my letters to the editor, and you are even beyond those adjectives," Tom proclaimed.

“You’re just as accurate as some of the board members,” Kusnierz interrupted.

“Don’t talk to me, because I’m on the floor now,” Tom said.

“Well, I control it, the …,” Kusnierz argued, still snickering.

“You control nothing,” Tom shouted.

“Oh yeah, I control your taxes ... ,” Kusnierz asserted before Tom snapped back, muddling the audio recording.

“You’re a disgrace, this whole administration’s a disgrace. And believe me, you’re gonna pay for it soon,” Tom said as he turned to yield the floor.

“Is that a threat?” Kusnierz asked, still laughing.

“No, it’s not a threat, it’s a promise,” Tom answered.

Once the exchange had ended, Kusnierz addressed Tom’s accusation directly.

“So you did admit that there was a cause and effect between the donation … donation. It might have been several months now, but the issue became resurrected,” he alleged. “There’s no cause and effect with the donations that I received. Zero. Zero. I don’t sit on the Planning Board, I don’t vote on the Planning Board. Zero. That’s the difference between me and Councilman Donohue.”

Kusnierz then directed the campaign discussion to statewide politics.

“Unlike the Democrat Party in the state of New York that passed a law where you, everybody in this room pays taxes, now has to fund campaigns, based on funds, I’m not gonna accept one dollar of public campaign money. But that’s the leadership we have at the state level. That’s the leadership they’re trying to get here on this board," he said.

Kusnierz was referring to the New York State Public Campaign Financing Program, which provides a multiple match on small contributions from New York state residents to candidates who opt in, allowing candidates the opportunity to raise competitive amounts based on eligible contributions from constituents. For all races, only in-district contributions of $250 or less will be matched.

"It’s a disgrace that our tax dollars would be used for a cause that we don’t support or a campaign,” he added.

Moreau Town Historian Brigid Martin also took the floor during the public comment segment, but rather than focusing on any potential conflict of interest, she thanked Kusnierz for being proactive regarding the industrial park.

“Thank you for going out and bringing in more jobs,” she said. “Fill up the industrial park, bring jobs for our kids."