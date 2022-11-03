Kingsbury Town Board seat up for grabs

KINGSBURY — Republican Jim Lindsay and Democrat Jeff Zappieri are running for a one-year seat on the Kingsbury Town Board.

Lindsay, who served as town supervisor from 2006 to 2015, has extensive history in farming and agriculture. He said that there were 50 dairy farms in Kingsbury when he graduated high school in 1965. Five remain and still produce the same amount of milk as the 50 farms together in 1965.

Beyond agriculture, he said he is concerned for the water and sewer services of Kingsbury.

"It's a tough issue, especially with the sewer. We have an expansion to the Washington County Sewer District, but because there are issues with capacity," he said.

There is a moratorium in effect preventing new users from hooking up to the system, so the town cannot expand.

Lindsay has worked on a comprehensive plan for the zoning regulations for future businesses or homes. He said the plan was created in the '70s and has been revisited by the board to see if it's time for updates.

"We had a plan together with Hudson Falls done in the early '70s and we're trying to update that and look over the zoning for any changes that might be needed," he said.

Lindsay spoke about how the nation has been plagued with inflation within 2022 alone. He said he went to visit the Kingsbury Highway Department during the past couple of weeks and was astonished to hear the price of equipment needing replacement.

"The last snow plow that we bought six years ago was $180,000 and they said prepare for $350,000 and we have one (replacement) coming up within the next year," he said.

When asked if he thinks the town will be able to afford another plow of that price, he said the board is planning for that expense.

"Since 1984, the town has saved money and we have never financed any equipment because we have an equipment reserve fund. But with these kind of prices, it's not going to make the trip," he said.

Jeff Zappieri

Zappieri ran in the 2019 for a Town Board seat against Richard Doyle and Jane Havens and lost. According to a news release on the Kingsbury Democrats website, he said his priorities are supporting farmers, creating jobs, and building infrastructure. He has has careers in both construction and government with Albany Bridge Corporation and the New York State Department of State.

Zappieri did not respond to request for comment.

The vacancy was created after Havens left the board late last year following an unsuccessful effort by her to repeal a town law prohibited firearms on town property. Lindsay was appointed as her replacement in December 2021.