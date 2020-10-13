Kimberly Davis offers bipartisanship approach for 45th Senate District

A Long Island native, Davis grew up in a Republican household and served as the town assessor for the town of Hampton. She moved to the North Country in 2002 to attend SUNY Plattsburgh, where she majored in business and philosophy.

After college, Davis joined the Plattsburgh branch of Glens Falls National Bank where she received multiple awards and promotions, including to branch manager, during her five-year stint.

She left the bank after being elected Clinton County treasurer in 2013.

Davis said her background in finance gives her an understanding of the state budget that many in the state Legislature lack.

“I think my fiscal background is important aspect to what I bring to the table,” she said. “I think we don’t have enough people in Albany that have a financial background.”

Davis said she supports increasing taxes on the state’s most wealthy to close a looming budget gap brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but added some services would likely have to be cut to ensure taxpayers aren’t responsible for filing the hole.