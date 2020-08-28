Judge candidate Smith issues further response to accusations over fundraiser

When contacted for comment, Moreschi said in a statement that she has not been able to verify with Special Counsel Garland-Scott that there is no issue with Smith attending his fundraiser.

Smith originally was going to single out people for recognition who reached certain donation thresholds. However, he dropped that part of the fundraiser.

“I maintain I am correct in that it creates the same appearance of impropriety as Rob Smith’s special sponsorship levels since Rob Smith now knows that any one at his August 18 fundraiser donated $50 to his campaign,” Moreschi wrote.

As for Smith’s claims that Moreschi is misrepresenting his experience, she said that Smith did not provide proof that he has been an attorney of record in multiple jury trials and hundreds of hearings.

She cites Smith’s change from a Democrat to a Republican as an example that he has lied to voters. Smith has been quoted as saying he has been Republican, but shifted parties because he was working for current Warren County Court Judge John Hall, a Democrat.