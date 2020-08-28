Judge candidate Smith issues further response to accusations over fundraiser

QUEENSBURY — Republican Warren County Court judge candidate Rob Smith this week defended himself against allegations by his opponent of ethical violations, saying he received legal opinions saying there was no issue with him attending a fundraiser at the West Mountain ski area.
Glens Falls City Court Judge Nikki Moreschi, his Democratic opponent, had taken out newspaper advertisements and posted a video on her Facebook page alleging that a fundraiser Smith held on Aug. 18 violated rules. She claimed that if Smith knew who his donors are, that would affect his ability to be impartial if those people came before him in court.
She also said his campaign logo, “Rob Smith-Judge,” was misleading. It lacked the words “for” or “elect,” which Moreschi claimed could mistakenly lead people to believe that Smith is a sitting judge.
When contacted by The Post-Star for a story last week about Moreschi’s claims, Smith issued a statement not rebutting the claims specifically but calling them untruthful. He said he did not want to engage in mudslinging and said he is adhering to all ethical rules that apply for judicial races.
On Wednesday, Smith posted a message to his Facebook page offering a more detailed defense. He acknowledged that his logo did lack the words “elect,” or “for,” but his campaign website and Facebook page clearly states “Rob Smith for Judge.”
“To accuse me of trying to intentionally mislead the public into believing I was already the sitting Warren County Court judge and surrogate was simply untruthful and sensationalism meant to make a headline and just grasping at straws,” he wrote.
As for the fundraiser, Smith said he contacted the New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics to make sure he would be permitted to attend the event. He wrote that he spoke with retired Judge Ed Borrelli and Laura L. Smith, chief counsel with the committee, and was assured by both that attending the campaign fundraiser would not violate any of the rules. Smith said he affirmed that opinion during a phone call with Rosemary Garland-Scott this week.
Smith also alleged that Moreschi falsely reported that he was issued a cease-and-desist order. There was no such court order, but it was a letter written by Moreschi.
Smith also accused Moreschi of issuing a campaign statement before June's primary suggesting that he would lie to get the votes of Warren County voters.
“That accusation is defaming and false. She also misrepresented my legal experience and in response I sent her an email politely requesting that she publicly correct the record. She refused,” he wrote.
Smith said Moreschi has been reported to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct for numerous violations. He did not say what those violations are.
When contacted for comment, Moreschi said in a statement that she has not been able to verify with Special Counsel Garland-Scott that there is no issue with Smith attending his fundraiser.
Smith originally was going to single out people for recognition who reached certain donation thresholds. However, he dropped that part of the fundraiser.
“I maintain I am correct in that it creates the same appearance of impropriety as Rob Smith’s special sponsorship levels since Rob Smith now knows that any one at his August 18 fundraiser donated $50 to his campaign,” Moreschi wrote.
As for Smith’s claims that Moreschi is misrepresenting his experience, she said that Smith did not provide proof that he has been an attorney of record in multiple jury trials and hundreds of hearings.
She cites Smith’s change from a Democrat to a Republican as an example that he has lied to voters. Smith has been quoted as saying he has been Republican, but shifted parties because he was working for current Warren County Court Judge John Hall, a Democrat.
When contacted for comment Friday, Smith said he did not have much to add his Facebook post. He did reiterate that Moreschi is misrepresenting his record. He spent five years in private practice before becoming a court attorney for Judge John Austin and now John Hall.
He pointed out that judges are supposed to talk about their experience and not get into this back-and-forth. Smith said he is going to talk solely about his qualifications from this point forward.
“If she wants to talk about hers, that would be welcome. If she wants to talk about rule violations or what have you, I’m not interested,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
