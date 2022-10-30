Joy, Tonko square off in 20th Congressional District debate

Republican congressional candidate Liz Lemery Joy said she is “pro-life” but would vote against a federal abortion ban, suggesting that when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it ended the federal government’s jurisdiction.

“This is no longer a federal issue. It is a state issue that the (state) legislators are going to have to decide,” she said in an election debate televised on WMHT Educational Telecommunications of Troy.

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, said he opposes a federal abortion ban on principle.

“Certainly, government should not intrude between a woman and her choice,” he said. “It’s with her doctor, her family and her loved ones.”

There was little that the candidates in the 20th Congressional District agreed on during the hour-long debate on Thursday evening that WHMT-TV, the Times Union of Albany and The League of Women Voters of the Capital District organized.

The debate can be viewed at nynow.wmht.org/debate/.

One exception was that Tonko and Joy both said they support legislation to prohibit members of Congress and their immediate families from trading in stock while the congressional member is in office.

Tonko said that climate change is a realistic threat.

He said he supports the so-called “Green New Deal” environmental plan and that it should be coupled with a plan for how to achieve its goals.

“Of course, we need to reduce carbon,” he said.

Joy said she is a “conservationist,” but achievements recommended in the Green New Deal are too expensive.

“I support all natural ways of being able to get our energy and competitive ways to get our energy, but I don’t support the $93 trillion 'Green New Deal,' which is not a priority to the Capital Region residents,” she said.

Joy, asked about whether assault-style weapons should be banned and whether carrying concealed handguns should be allowed, said she was enlightened about the importance of self-defense in 2018 when she was assaulted while attempting to intervene in an attempted murder.

“I can tell you that seconds matter. … I have the right to defend myself, and you have the right to defend yourself,” she said. “I am not going to attack law-abiding citizens and restrict them from their Second Amendment rights.”

Joy said that seven police unions and two county sheriffs have endorsed her candidacy.

Tonko said that he supports expanding federal background checks for those seeking to buy a gun, and he supports a federal assault weapons ban.

“I believe that we need common sense gun safety measures. … But we also need to ban assault weapons, making sure that our streets are safe,” he said.

Tonko said that the maximum amount of income subject to Social Security taxes should be increased in order to financially shore up the Social Security system.

“It’s raising that cap that is artificial and not requiring enough contributions from some,” he said.

Joy disagreed.

“That’s a tax increase. I don’t support raising taxes on people further,” she said.

Joy said the Social Security system could be sustained by reducing federal spending for other unspecified programs.

Tonko said unionized labor should be required on new federally funded infrastructure projects.

“That should be our standard,” he said. “We want to grow the middle class. The growth of the middle class comes with union labor.”

Joy disagreed.

“Of course, I support unions, but I support an individual’s right to work,” she said.

Joy said that Congress should have term limits, and that, if elected, she would self-limit herself to six two-year terms.

“I do not want career politicians,” she said. “I think when you are there spending your entire career, it opens you up to being beholden to your party.”

Tonko, a seven-term incumbent, said House members undergo a “report card” every two years when they come up for re-election.

Length of service is only one aspect of the decision, he said. Voters also weigh expertise and effectiveness.

Tonko said that former Rep. Samuel Stratton represented the area for 30 years, and former Rep. Michael McNulty for 20 years after him.

“Great people who represented them would have been cut short in their service” with term limits, he said.

Candidates frequently traded barbs.

“My opponent is an extreme MAGA Republican,” Tonko said. “She will continue to advance policies that will put our Social Security and Medicare at risk, inflame our inflation, by cutting taxes for the rich and corporations.”

Joy said that Tonko was chauvinistic — because he “insulted me as a woman” when he repeatedly said that she did not understand legislation.

“You told me that I do not understand. It’s the fifth time, and I am keeping score,” she said,

Six times during the debate Joy criticized recent legislation that appropriates funding to hire additional Internal Revenue Service agents.

“I know that I don’t need 87,000 new IRS agents looking into our checkbooks,” she said. “That will do nothing to help the families here.”

Joy said the funding for additional IRS officers should be reallocated to funding for police departments to provide school resource officers, one at the front door and one at the back door, of every school in the nation.

Tonko said that the purpose of hiring additional IRS agents is to expedite the handling of cases, and that no one earning less than $400,000 a year will be audited.

“Maybe that’s a crowd that you want to support and let off easily, not me,” Tonko said, referring to people who earn more than $400,000 a year.

The 20th Congressional District includes all of Saratoga, Schenectady and Albany counties and a portion of Rensselaer County.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting is through Nov. 6.