Jordan ends bid for re-election to state Senate, criticizing Tedisco in the process

State Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, has effectively ended her re-election campaign that was complicated by legislative redistricting.

Jordan announced Tuesday that she “has made the decision to not actively campaign” in Republican and Conservative primaries against fellow incumbent James Tedisco, R-Glenville.

Under state election law, however, her name will still be on Republican and Conservative primary ballots.

Jordan said she was not forced from the race by political pressure.

“Everyone that knows me knows that I am, and always have been, a hard worker and a team player,” she said, in a news release. “I want to be perfectly clear: my not moving forward for the primaries was my decision and mine alone. I was not prompted by anyone except my family.”

Jordan is not leaving the race without a fight.

“I detest the circus atmosphere that Jim Tedisco has caused by moving into my Senate District and his putting self-interest first in seeking a seat from a fellow Republican whom he once called a friend,” Jordan stated. “I want no part of this sideshow. I’m not going to play a political game that would be destructive, divisive, and undermine the principles that I care deeply about.”

Tedisco, who is moving from Glenville, just outside the new 44th Senate District, to run, has said he is doing so to continue to represent much of the geography that he has represented for six years, before redistricting.

Tedisco currently represents 15 of the municipalities in the new district, and Jordan nine.

The new 44th District includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady counties.

The Saratoga County and Schenectady County Republican committees had endorsed Tedisco, while the state Conservative Party had endorsed Jordan.

Prominent Republicans including state Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, former state Sen. Kathy Marchione, R-Halfmoon, former U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, and Republican congressional candidate Liz Lemery Joy of Schenectady, had endorsed Jordan.

Jordan, who is concluding her second two-year term in the Senate, said it has been “the honor of my lifetime” to be a legislator.

“I am forever grateful to voters for their years of trust, confidence, support, and friendship,” she said.

Jordan said in the coming months she will actively support Republican state Senate candidates in Washington, Rensselaer and Columbia counties — counties that she now represents portions of.

Tedisco is completing his third two-year term in the Senate.

He previously served 13 terms in the state Assembly.

The Democratic candidate is Michelle Ostrelich, a Schenectady County legislator from Niskayuna.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

