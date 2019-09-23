A former chief of staff to state Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, has filed a complaint against her, alleging that he was forced to dress up as a leprechaun and was fired after he refused to attend a campaign strategy meeting in July.
The Times-Union reported last week that Kris Thompson filed the complaint with the state Division of Human Rights. The complaint was not made public, but a copy was forwarded to Senate leadership offices.
Thompson alleges he was asked to wear a wig, hat and suit to pull the candy wagon during a holiday parade.
He was fired because he refused to attend a campaign meeting at the Halfmoon Diner in July. He said he had refused to go in there ever again because staff spoke badly about former Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno. Thompson served as a longtime aide to Bruno.
Jordan insisted that Thompson attend the meeting, because she wanted to build up her relationship with the Greek community, the Times-Union said.
Thompson was let go in July and escorted out of the Capitol.
Jordan denied Thompson’s story on Monday and said it is unfortunate that a private personnel matter was leaked to the press before she even had a chance to respond.
“In light of these allegations being made public, I am forced to state unequivocally that I deny each and every allegation, and am deeply disappointed the media has chosen to run wild with ridiculous accusations before due process can run its course,” she said in an emailed statement.
“Nevertheless, I will fully cooperate with the process and not litigate this in the press. I look forward to an expeditious review of the facts and dismissal of this investigation in its entirety. I will not comment further on the matter,” Jordan said.
Chocolate milk fight
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has signed onto a bipartisan letter, opposing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s proposal to ban flavored milk in schools.
The bill outlines the need to support the state’s dairy industry, which is the largest agricultural sector, to ensure that New York City children have abundant and nutritious food.
“I strongly oppose Mayor de Blasio’s reckless and irresponsible proposed flavored milk ban, as it would do a serious disservice to upstate New York’s dairy farmers, many of whom reside in my district and support our rural economies,” Stefanik said in a news release. “North Country dairy farmers are proud to supply wholesome dairy products, including flavored milks, to schools not only in New York City, but across the state. Studies have shown that flavored milks are the vehicle through which many growing children receive essential nutrients, and by decreasing the availability of flavored milks in schools, the amount of food waste increases."
She said removing the option of flavored milk would hurt New York City schoolchildren and the upstate dairy economy.
The representatives cite a statistic from Cornell University that when flavored milk was removed from Oregon schools, total diary milk sales declined by 9.9% and 6.8% fewer students ate lunch.
In addition, the letter cited a recommendation from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine that flavored milk have no more than 22 grams of total sugar per eight-ounce serving, according to a news release.
As of August 2016, the Milk Processor Education Program found that the average amount of added sugar in flavored milk is about 7.5 grams.
Funding the government
Stefanik voted in favor of a continuing resolution to fund federal agencies through Nov. 21.
The resolution also funded several programs scheduled to expire at the end of the fiscal year, including health programs, the National Flood Insurance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the Export-Import Bank of the United States.
It also allows the Department of Agriculture to continue to making payments to farmers affected by the trade war, according to Congress.gov.
The bill passed 301-123.
Forced arbitration
Stefanik voted against a bill that would prohibit forced arbitration, according to Congress.gov.
The Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal Act would prohibit pre-dispute arbitration agreements in employment, consumer, antitrust or civil rights cases.
The bill passed 225-186, with all Republicans voting in opposition.
Defense budget work
Stefanik has been selected for the fifth consecutive year to serve on the bipartisan conference committee charged with resolving differences in House and Senate versions of the National Defense Authorization Act.
“During this critical time in our national security, I am honored to continue to push for an East Coast missile defense site to protect the homeland and continue to fight for the Fort Drum community to provide the tools they need to successfully rapidly deploy to protect our values and freedom,” Stefanik said in a news release.
