Jordan declares victory in 43rd Senate District re-election bid

Republican Sen. Daphne Jordan has declared victory in her bid for a second term representing the state’s 43rd Senate District, but her opponent isn’t conceding the race until thousands of outstanding absentee ballots are counted.

Jordan, R-Halfmoon, currently leads Democrat Patrick Nelson by just over 20,000 votes with all in-person ballots counted, including those cast on Election Day and the state’s early voting period.

In a statement released early Wednesday morning, Jordan said the “voters have spoken” and thanked those who supported her campaign.

“I’m humbled and honored to have the strong support of voters and, as senator, I’ll remain focused on delivering real results that make a positive difference for everyone,” the statement reads.

But in a statement of his own posted on social media hours later, Nelson, a village of Stillwater trustee, said Jordan either doesn’t understand the state’s election laws or is attempting to mislead voters.

“It is a true indictment of Sen. Jordan’s qualifications for this office that she either does not understand NY’s election laws, or that like @realDonaldTrump she is intentionally trying to mislead the public about the process,” Nelson said in a tweet Wednesday morning.