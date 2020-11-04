Jordan declares victory in 43rd Senate District re-election bid

Republican Sen. Daphne Jordan has declared victory in her bid for a second term representing the state’s 43rd Senate District, but her opponent isn’t conceding the race until thousands of outstanding absentee ballots are counted.
Jordan, R-Halfmoon, currently leads Democrat Patrick Nelson by just over 20,000 votes with all in-person ballots counted, including those cast on Election Day and the state’s early voting period.
In a statement released early Wednesday morning, Jordan said the “voters have spoken” and thanked those who supported her campaign.
“I’m humbled and honored to have the strong support of voters and, as senator, I’ll remain focused on delivering real results that make a positive difference for everyone,” the statement reads.
But in a statement of his own posted on social media hours later, Nelson, a village of Stillwater trustee, said Jordan either doesn’t understand the state’s election laws or is attempting to mislead voters.
“It is a true indictment of Sen. Jordan’s qualifications for this office that she either does not understand NY’s election laws, or that like @realDonaldTrump she is intentionally trying to mislead the public about the process,” Nelson said in a tweet Wednesday morning.
There are still thousands of absentee ballots left to be counted in the district, which includes all of Columbia County and parts of Renesselaer, Saratoga and Washington counties.
A final result cannot be declared until all ballots are counted and certified, a process that could take weeks due to the high number of mail-in ballots requested this year over safety concerns associated to the pandemic.
But with just under 40,000 absentee ballots still outstanding, Nelson would have to win a vast majority of the outstanding votes, a feat that Nelson himself acknowledged would be unlikely.
“It is unlikely but not impossible that we get the 80% of these votes needed to win,” Nelson wrote on Twitter. “Let the voters speak.”
