Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan to resign in February

JOHNSBURG — Andrea Hogan, who has served as the town supervisor since 2018, announced on Tuesday at the Town Board meeting her intent to resign in February.

"This evening at the Town Board meeting I announced my plan to submit a letter of resignation from my position as town supervisor. The letter will be presented to the town clerk later this week, and effective 8 a.m. on Feb. 17. It has been an honor and privilege to have served the people and the town for the past five years as supervisor and 10 years prior to that, with the ACOC (Adirondack Community Outreach Center)," wrote Hogan in a post on her town supervisor Facebook page.

Hogan's resignation comes before her term is up on Dec. 31. She could not be reached for a comment on Wednesday.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a colleague of Hogan's on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, commented on the post.

"Thank you for your service to the town and for your voice of reason at county. It’s been an honor to work with you under difficult circumstances the last few years at Warren County. The town has enormous shoes to fill when you leave this role and I wish them the best in finding a suitable candidate," Braymer wrote.

At the organizational meeting of the county board on Jan. 4, Hogan expressed her dismay about the behavior of her colleagues on the county board and claimed no action has been taken against a Glens Falls supervisor who has "personally attacked and harassed" her and her family.

"We treat each other like crap, people, and it needs to stop. I think as a body we need to discuss what to do when members of this body act that way. It is becoming a hostile work environment. I do not want to come to work because I am being harassed here by my colleagues," she said at the January meeting.

Hogan experienced criticism in November for accepting a job as executive director of the Vinalhaven Land Trust in Maine. She and her husband, Jim, have owned a home there since 2018. Hogan said she is still a resident of Johnsburg and working remotely.