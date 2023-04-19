QUEENSBURY — Over 50 residents showed up to the Queensbury Activity Center on Monday night, with another 34 watching online, to hear the options proposed to provide public drinking water to the Jenkinsville neighborhood.

Town Supervisor John Strough began the Queensbury Town Board meeting giving the crowd a refresher of why they were gathering.

"Tonight is a continuation of our community conversation about possible municipal water options for parts of eastern Queensbury. We began this conversation last August and got a lot of feedback from the community, especially in regards to increased costs and community disruption," Strough said to the crowd. "The community's feedback led us to do more research on possible routes for the water line and investigate how we might be able to defray the costs for our taxpayers."

The town board hired the engineering firm C.T. Male Associates to identify ways to provide municipal water in Jenkinsville, after contaminants were found at low levels in some residential wells in the area.

C.T. Male engineers have now identified two possible approaches, both of which involve installing municipal water mains in nearby areas, also currently unserved by town water, in order to reach the Jenkinsville residents. Kirk Moline, the managing geologist from C.T. Male, was also at Monday's meeting to answer any questions from the public.

Strough assured the attendees that "no decisions have been made, this is just an exploration."

He referenced the state Department of Environmental Conservation expressing concerns about contaminants in private drinking wells in the Jenkinsville area because of their proximity to the town landfill and other private landfills. The DEC and state Department of Health focused their work on two compounds known as emerging contaminants: PFAs and 1,4-dioxane.

Strough said that while no PFAs were found in drinking water in the Jenkinsville area that exceeded the state's drinking water standards, levels of 1,4-dioxane in some wells were detected.

Though he said the DEC study is ongoing, the town board decided to see "if it made sense to rely on private wells."

"We are exploring municipal water and how it could be provided in a way that is affordable, beneficial and attractive," he said. "Here is what we are not doing: we are not trying to impose on taxpayers in one part of Queensbury to fix a problem in another part of the town. We're not trying to get some tax payers to pay for a benefit others are receiving. We are pursuing options we believe would benefit all members of our eastern community in Queensbury."

In his presentation to the residents, Strough noted an additional benefit of increased fire coverage if municipal water was provided to area, as new fire hydrants would be installed in the areas currently lacking them.

He cited a recent house fire in the Jenkinsville area in which firefighters needed to rely on pumper trucks, which need to filled with water before fire fighting efforts can begin.

The public water service options are to extend the town’s existing water system from a connection point on Haviland Road or to construct a new drinking water supply well, which would include the installation of a new 20,000-foot water main.

Strough noted residents would be given the option to opt into the water services, but not required.

The study states if the town opts for the extension of the water system north and east from Haviland Road, the 170 properties not offered public water would be included.

The estimated cost of the extension and upgrades, with fire-flow capability, would be $4.6 million, and without fire-flow would be $4.1 million. The establishment of a new potable water supply well north of Route 149, between Bay and Ridge roads, would cost an estimated $5.2 million.