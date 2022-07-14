Invasive species postage stamp aimed at raising money, awareness

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is nearing the finish line on a six-year effort to pass legislation to direct the U.S. Postal Service to offer a premium postage stamp that would raise awareness and funding for control of invasive species.

Stefanik on Thursday announced that the House Natural Resources Committee unanimously advanced the legislation, which now will be scheduled for a vote of the full House.

“I am proud to lead this effort in Congress to fund research that will help combat these invasive predators to preserve our region’s unique natural resources for future generations,” Stefanik said in a news release.

The bipartisan legislation, HR 6938, had 11 co-sponsors, five Republicans and six Democrats, as of Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., is among the co-sponsors.

The invasive species stamp would be modeled after premium stamps the Postal Service has sold to benefit breast cancer research and endangered species protection.

The premium stamps sell for a few cents more than standard postage, with the difference in price going to the respective causes.

Stefanik first introduced the legislation in 2016, and has reintroduced it every session since.

In other regional political news:

Blue Dog Coalition

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli said that, if elected, he will join the Blue Dog Coalition, a group, currently with 19 members, of fiscally conservative and socially moderate House Democrats who are strong on defense.

“I’m very much in favor of their focus,” Castelli said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

The group previously was instrumental in negotiating bipartisan legislation when Republicans had a majority in the House.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., previously was a member of the Blue Dog Coalition when she represented the Glens Falls area in the House.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, is one of two candidates running in an Aug. 23 primary for the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

The other candidate is Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall.

Putorti said that, if he is elected, he will decide when he takes office what caucuses and groups fit with the interests of the district.

Inflation’s impact

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Wednesday announced that she, along with two House Republican colleagues, introduced legislation to require conducting and publishing an analysis of the impact on inflation of an executive order before the order is enacted.

A regional business executive endorsed the legislation.

“Congresswoman Stefanik is working to alleviate the impact of this inflation crisis by having this administration take into account the impact of their policies on small businesses and hardworking families in upstate New York,” said Doug Ford, vice president of sales and purchasing at Curtis Lumber in Ballston Spa, in a Stefanik news release.

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli criticized the legislation.

“In proposing a bill that is all talk and no action, Congresswoman Stefanik has shown once again that she is not serious about addressing record inflation,” he said in a news release on Thursday.

Catelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, is one of two candidates in an Aug. 23 primary for the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik in November.

The other candidate is Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall.

Democratic chair noncommittal

Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher, who is backing Matt Castelli in the Aug. 23 Democratic 21st Congressional District primary, would not say if she and her committee would endorse and actively campaign on behalf of Matt Putorti, if Putorti wins the primary.

“At this time, I am focused on Aug. 23 (the day of the primary), and not on Aug. 24,” she said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, recently established the independent “Moderate Party” ballot line, which provides him a spot on the general election ballot regardless of the outcome of the primary.

Boecher said that, at this point, she is proceeding under the assumption that Castelli will defeat Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, and be the Democratic nominee against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in November.

Castelli endorsement

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Tuesday announced that Taking The Hill, a political action committee that focuses on issues related to veterans and veterans’ families, has endorsed his candidacy.

Former U.S. Rep. and former Undersecretary of the Army Patrick Murphy, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, heads the PAC.

“After 9/11, Matt heeded the call to defend America from terrorism. His experience in working at the highest levels of national security and on behalf of veterans and rural communities make him the selfless leader this district needs,” Murphy said in a news release.